2026 LIBERTY RUGBY ANNUAL "PANCAKES ON THE PITCH"! COME CELEBRATE 40 YEARS!

Includes:

Covers 1 team's entire feed!





Please enter the team's feed you are sponsoring during checkout! Enter ALL if you want it to cover any team!



Company Logo/family name recognition during the LIVE broadcast of May 2nd Matches at Pat Ryan!



Company Logo/family name on Social Media Posts in conjunction with other sponsors.



Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]



This sponsorship level covers a rugby player's costs for the 2026 Season, giving them priceless opportunities for their rugby future!