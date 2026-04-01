2026 LIBERTY RUGBY ANNUAL "PANCAKES ON THE PITCH"! COME CELEBRATE 40 YEARS!

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About this event
Includes Pancake Plate, fruit, juice, coffee & 1 raffle ticket!
Includes Biscuits & Gravy Plate, fruit, juice, coffee & 1 raffle ticket!
Includes Youth Pancake Plate, fruit, juice & 1 raffle ticket!
Includes Youth Biscuits & Gravy Plate, fruit, juice & 1 raffle ticket!
Includes Pancake or Biscuits/Gravy Plate, fruit, juice, coffee & 1 raffle ticket!
Includes:
Covers 1 team's entire feed!
Please enter the team's feed you are sponsoring during checkout! Enter ALL if you want it to cover any team!
Company Logo/family name recognition during the LIVE broadcast of May 2nd Matches at Pat Ryan!
Company Logo/family name on Social Media Posts in conjunction with other sponsors.
Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]
This sponsorship level covers a rugby player's costs for the 2026 Season, giving them priceless opportunities for their rugby future!
Includes:
Covers 5 Pancakes Plates/5 Biscuit & Gravy Plates
Plus 50 Raffle Tickets!! (5 per person/plate)
Plus 10 50/50 Tickets!! (1 per person/plate)
Plus 10 Super Fan Raffle Tickets!! (1 per person/plate)
Company Logo/family name recognition during the LIVE broadcast of May 2nd Matches at Pat Ryan!
Company Logo/family name on Social Media Posts in conjunction with other sponsors.
Company Logo/family name on Website in conjunction with other sponsors.
Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]
This sponsorship level covers a rugby player's costs for the 2026 Season, giving them priceless opportunities for their rugby future!
1 50/50 Raffle Ticket
1 SUPER FAN Raffle Ticket
1 General Raffle Ticket
Please consider a general donation to help Liberty Rugby Youth!
$
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