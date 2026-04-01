Liberty Rugby Club

Hosted by

Liberty Rugby Club

About this event

2026 LIBERTY RUGBY ANNUAL "PANCAKES ON THE PITCH"! COME CELEBRATE 40 YEARS!

1809 S 140th St

SeaTac, WA 98168, USA

Pancake Breakfast Plate
$10

Includes Pancake Plate, fruit, juice, coffee & 1 raffle ticket!

Bisquits & Gravy Plate
$10

Includes Biscuits & Gravy Plate, fruit, juice, coffee & 1 raffle ticket!

Youth Pancake Plate-age 10 & Under
$5

Includes Youth Pancake Plate, fruit, juice & 1 raffle ticket!

Youth Biscuits & Gravy Plate-age 10 & Under
$5

Includes Youth Biscuits & Gravy Plate, fruit, juice & 1 raffle ticket!

DONATE A PLATE! Pancake or Biscuits/Gravy Breakfast Plate
Pay what you can

Includes Pancake or Biscuits/Gravy Plate, fruit, juice, coffee & 1 raffle ticket!

Coffee w/FREE REFILLS
$1
Team Feed Event Sponsorship
$375

Includes:
Covers 1 team's entire feed!


Please enter the team's feed you are sponsoring during checkout! Enter ALL if you want it to cover any team!


Company Logo/family name recognition during the LIVE broadcast of May 2nd Matches at Pat Ryan!

Company Logo/family name on Social Media Posts in conjunction with other sponsors.


Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]

This sponsorship level covers a rugby player's costs for the 2026 Season, giving them priceless opportunities for their rugby future!

Event Sponsorship
$500

Includes:
Covers 5 Pancakes Plates/5 Biscuit & Gravy Plates

Plus 50 Raffle Tickets!! (5 per person/plate)

Plus 10 50/50 Tickets!! (1 per person/plate)

Plus 10 Super Fan Raffle Tickets!! (1 per person/plate)


Company Logo/family name recognition during the LIVE broadcast of May 2nd Matches at Pat Ryan!

Company Logo/family name on Social Media Posts in conjunction with other sponsors.


Company Logo/family name on Website in conjunction with other sponsors.


Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]

This sponsorship level covers a rugby player's costs for the 2026 Season, giving them priceless opportunities for their rugby future!

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$10

1 50/50 Raffle Ticket

Super FAN Raffle Ticket
$5

1 SUPER FAN Raffle Ticket

Raffle Ticket
$1

1 General Raffle Ticket

General Donation to Liberty Rugby Club
Pay what you can

Please consider a general donation to help Liberty Rugby Youth!

Add a donation for Liberty Rugby Club

$

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