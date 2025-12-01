Life Jacket Association

Hosted by

Life Jacket Association

About this event

2026 Life Jacket Association Annual Meeting

301 N Water St

Wilmington, NC 28401, USA

Regular Member/Government/Laboratory | EARLY BIRD
$600
Available until Apr 17

For LJA Members (Regular/Government/Laboratory). Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Accompanying Associate | EARLY BIRD
$400
Available until Apr 17

Accompanying associates are additional employees of regular, governmental and laboratory LJA members who have already registered one individual at the regular member rate. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Non-Profit | EARLY BIRD
$400
Available until Apr 17

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Non-Members | EARLY BIRD
$795
Available until Apr 17

Rate for individuals/entitites who are not current members of LJA. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Those interested in joining LJA should reach out to [email protected].

Guest | EARLY BIRD
$300
Available until Apr 17

We're happy to have guests join us. Guest registrations include participation in breakfasts and evening receptions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!