2026 Life Jacket Association Annual Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
For LJA Members (Regular/Government/Laboratory). Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
Accompanying associates are additional employees of regular, governmental and laboratory LJA members who have already registered one individual at the regular member rate. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
Rate for individuals/entitites who are not current members of LJA. Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Those interested in joining LJA should reach out to [email protected].
We're happy to have guests join us. Guest registrations include participation in breakfasts and evening receptions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!