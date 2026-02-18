2026 LifeCare Center Charity Banquet - Hope In Every Story

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About this event
Your ticket includes event entry, dinner, and the full banquet program featuring our special guest speaker, Victoria Robinson.
Enhance your evening with our exclusive VIP Experience.
VIP guests will receive:
• A private one-hour Meet & Greet with Victoria Robinson
• Early release to the buffet for priority dining
• A personal photo opportunity with the speaker
• Reserved seating for the banquet program
This special experience offers a more personal connection with our guest speaker while supporting the mission of LifeCare Center at an even greater level.
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