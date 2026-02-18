LifeCare Center for Women Inc

Hosted by

LifeCare Center for Women Inc

About this event

2026 LifeCare Center Charity Banquet - Hope In Every Story

1001 S Cedar St

Ottawa, KS 66067, USA

General Admission
$30

Your ticket includes event entry, dinner, and the full banquet program featuring our special guest speaker, Victoria Robinson.

VIP Admission
$75

Enhance your evening with our exclusive VIP Experience.

VIP guests will receive:


• A private one-hour Meet & Greet with Victoria Robinson
• Early release to the buffet for priority dining
• A personal photo opportunity with the speaker
• Reserved seating for the banquet program


This special experience offers a more personal connection with our guest speaker while supporting the mission of LifeCare Center at an even greater level.

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