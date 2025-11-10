Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

Hosted by

Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

About this event

2026 Lifeline Gala Sponsorship

The Silo 1071 32nd St m 40

Allegan, MI 49010, USA

Lifeline Sponsorship Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

As the Underwriter of the event, the Lifeline Sponsorship level will earn you:
A Medium Banner
Your Logo in the Program
Up to 16 Tickets to the event, including two tables
Website/Social Media Recognition

Anchor Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Anchor sponsorship level of $2,500 will earn you:
Small Banner during the event
Your Logo in the Program
Up to ten Tickets, one entire table
Website/Social Media Recognition

Lighthouse Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Lighthouse Sponsorship level of $1,000 will earn you:
Your Logo in Program
4 Tickets
Website/Social Media Recognition

Harbor Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Harbor Sponsorship level of $500 will earn you:
Your Name in Program
2 Tickets
Website/Social Media Recognition

Add a donation for Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!