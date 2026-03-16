2026 Light of the World Family Missions Trip (St. Maarten)

Price is for 2 adults. Payments can be made in increments of $200. Payments of less than $200 can be paid via the "Donate to Light of the World" option below.

Garden View Double

Revealing a modern yet unpretentious comfort, the Garden View room is an ideal choice for those seeking a restful stay. The well-appointed guest room features a semi-private patio or balcony with views of the resort's lush gardens, synonymous of a tropical hideaway that blend harmoniously with the room’s modern interiors.

With a round table, chairs and complimentary Wi-Fi on offer, you can choose to stay connected and catch up with work, browse through international satellite channels on your 43” flat screen television or opt for snooze time on one of your double beds. Guest room features energy efficient in-room climate control, ample closet space, multiple drawers, stocked mini fridge, coffee/tea maker and other room amenities for added comfort. With a chic, contemporary design, your smart bathroom is fitted with Smart glass in the shower that changes from clear to frosted with the flick of a switch, eco-conscious bath amenities, hair dryer, and a shower that features a frameless, single-fixed glass door complete with handheld and rain showerheads.

Boost your wellness and stay healthy during your stay with Maho Gym and Serenity Spa conveniently located on the 3rd floor. With proximity to the resort’s lobby and facilities such as Maho Café and Latitude Bar, you will be at the pulse of resort life as Garden View rooms are located on the lower floors 1-3.