2026 Light of the World Family Missions Trip (St. Maarten)

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Price is for 2 adults. Payments can be made in increments of $200. Payments of less than $200 can be paid via the "Donate to Light of the World" option below.
Revealing a modern yet unpretentious comfort, the Garden View room is an ideal choice for those seeking a restful stay. The well-appointed guest room features a semi-private patio or balcony with views of the resort's lush gardens, synonymous of a tropical hideaway that blend harmoniously with the room’s modern interiors.
With a round table, chairs and complimentary Wi-Fi on offer, you can choose to stay connected and catch up with work, browse through international satellite channels on your 43” flat screen television or opt for snooze time on one of your double beds. Guest room features energy efficient in-room climate control, ample closet space, multiple drawers, stocked mini fridge, coffee/tea maker and other room amenities for added comfort. With a chic, contemporary design, your smart bathroom is fitted with Smart glass in the shower that changes from clear to frosted with the flick of a switch, eco-conscious bath amenities, hair dryer, and a shower that features a frameless, single-fixed glass door complete with handheld and rain showerheads.
Boost your wellness and stay healthy during your stay with Maho Gym and Serenity Spa conveniently located on the 3rd floor. With proximity to the resort’s lobby and facilities such as Maho Café and Latitude Bar, you will be at the pulse of resort life as Garden View rooms are located on the lower floors 1-3.
Price is for 2 adults. Payments can be made in increments of $200. Payments of less than $200 can be paid via the "Donate to Light of the World" option below.
A memorable experience awaits as you balance your sun-filled days with island-facing views from your Signature Island View room. Serve yourself in the comfort of your room and as you sip on a cocktail from your furnished balcony, embrace a day’s end as sunset hues add a colorful start to your evening with views of the island, Maho Village or adjacent golf course with distance views of Mullet Bay.
Signature Island View guest rooms come with modern interiors including an inviting living area with round table, chairs, and complimentary Wi-Fi on offer so you can choose to stay connected and catch up with work, browse through international satellite channels on your 43” flat screen television or opt for snooze time on one of your double beds. Guest room features energy efficient in-room climate control, ample closet space, multiple drawers, stocked mini fridge, liquor, coffee/tea maker and other room amenities for added comfort. With a chic, contemporary design, your smart bathroom is fitted with smart glass in the shower that changes from clear to frosted with the flick of a switch, eco-conscious bath amenities, hair dryer, and a shower that features a frameless, single-fixed glass door complete with handheld and rain showerheads.
Boost your wellness and stay healthy during your stay with Maho Gym and Serenity Spa conveniently located on the 3rd floor. Signature Island View rooms are located on floors 6-10.
Price is for 2 adults. Payments can be made in increments of $200. Payments of less than $200 can be paid via the "Donate to Light of the World" option below.
Designed for those who wish to be at the center of the resort experience but well within the comforts of their guest room, the Oasis Pool View room is complemented with a furnished balcony overlooking the resort’s lush gardens and the Oasis Pool. Serve yourself in the comfort
of your room and, as you sip on a cocktail, embrace this highly anticipated moment of repose. You deserve it.
A round table, chairs and complimentary Wi-Fi are on offer so you can choose to stay connected and catch up with work, browse through international satellite channels on your 43” flat screen television or opt for snooze time on one of your double beds. Guest room features energy efficient in-room climate control, ample closet space, multiple drawers, stocked mini fridge, coffee/tea maker and other room amenities for added comfort. With a chic, contemporary design, your smart bathroom is fitted with Smart glass in the shower that changes from clear to frosted with the flick of a switch, eco-conscious bath amenities, hair dryer, and a shower that features a frameless, single-fixed glass door complete with handheld and rain showerheads.
Boost your wellness and stay healthy during your stay with Maho Gym and Serenity Spa conveniently located on the 3rd floor. Oasis Pool View rooms are located on floors 4-5.
Price is for 2 adults. Payments can be made in increments of $200. Payments of less than $200 can be paid via the "Donate to Light of the World" option below.
A memorable experience awaits as you balance your sun-filled days with sea-facing views — all from your Signature Ocean View room. Serve yourself in the comfort of your own room and, while you sip on a cocktail from your furnished balcony, embrace a day’s end as sunset hues add a colorful start to your evening with expansive views of the Oasis Pool and Maho Beach.
Signature views come with modern interiors including an inviting living area with round table, chairs and complimentary Wi-Fi on offer so you can choose to stay connected and catch up with work, browse through international satellite channels on your 43” flat screen television or opt for snooze time on one of your double beds. Guest room features energy efficient in-room climate control, ample closet space, multiple drawers, stocked mini fridge, liquor, coffee/tea maker and other room amenities for added comfort. With a chic, contemporary design, your smart bathroom is fitted with Smart glass in the shower that changes from clear to frosted with the flick of a switch, eco-conscious bath amenities, hair dryer, and a shower that features a frameless, single-fixed glass door complete with handheld and rain showerheads.
Boost your wellness and stay healthy during your stay with Maho Gym and Serenity Spa conveniently located on the 3rd floor. Signature Ocean View rooms are located on floors 6-10.
Bathrooms 1
View Ocean
Max occupancy 4 Adults or 2 Adults and 2 children
Smoking No
After 2 individuals in a room Child price $45 per child per night plus fees.
Payments of less than $200 can be paid via the "Donate to Light of the World" option below.
After 2 individuals in a room - Additional Adult price $185 per person per night plus fees.
Payments of less than $200 can be paid via the "Donate to Light of the World" option below.
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