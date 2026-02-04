2026 Lima Crossroads Festival - BBQ Rib Fest Competition

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Contestant Sign Up. Includes one T-Shirt. You will be given a promo code to pre-order t-shirt on a separate order.
Modified KCBS judging rules. Official rules will be presented at or just prior to the start of the competition.
Medium 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt
Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt
Extra Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt
2X Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt
3X Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt
$
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