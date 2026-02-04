Offered by

Lima Crossroads Council Inc

About this shop

2026 Lima Crossroads Festival - BBQ Rib Fest Competition

Lima Crossroads Festival - BBQ Contestant Application item
Lima Crossroads Festival - BBQ Contestant Application
$55

Contestant Sign Up. Includes one T-Shirt. You will be given a promo code to pre-order t-shirt on a separate order.

Lima Crossroads Festival - Judge Application item
Lima Crossroads Festival - Judge Application
$30

Modified KCBS judging rules. Official rules will be presented at or just prior to the start of the competition.

Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - Medium (M) item
Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - Medium (M)
$20

Medium 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt

Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - Large (L) item
Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - Large (L)
$20

Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt

Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - Extra Large (XL) item
Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - Extra Large (XL)
$20

Extra Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt

Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - 2X Large (2XL) item
Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - 2X Large (2XL)
$20

2X Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt

Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - 3X Large (3XL) item
Pre-Order Additional T-Shirt - 3X Large (3XL)
$25

3X Large 2026 Lima Crossroads BBQ T-Shirt

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