2026 Lima Crossroads Festival - Craft/Exhibitor Vendor Application

FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ONLY

Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.