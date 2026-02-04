Offered by

2026 Lima Crossroads Festival - Craft/Exhibitor Vendor Application

EARLY BIRD 10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days item
EARLY BIRD 10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days
$100
Available until Jun 15

Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

EARLY BIRD 10'x20' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days item
EARLY BIRD 10'x20' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days
$200
Available until Jun 15

Ten Foot by Twenty Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days (Copy) item
10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days (Copy)
$120
Available until Jun 1

Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

10'x20' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days (Copy) (Copy) item
10'x20' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - 3 Days (Copy) (Copy)
$240

Ten Foot by Twenty Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - For NFP Org Only item
10'x10' Festival Vendor Lawn Spot - For NFP Org Only
Free

FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ONLY
Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.

