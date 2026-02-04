2026 Lima Crossroads Festival - Craft/Exhibitor Vendor Application

Offered by
About this shop
Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.
Ten Foot by Twenty Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.
Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.
Ten Foot by Twenty Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.
FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ONLY
Ten Foot by Ten Foot Lawn Spot (tent not included) in the Village of Lima Business District Vendor Areas - Lima Crossroads Festival: Friday, July 31 to Sunday August 2. 2026. Setup time on July 31 is 10:00a to noon. Setup time August 1 and/or 2 is 8:00a to 10a. Recommend closing by dark. Assigned on a first come, first served basis.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!