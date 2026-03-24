2026 Lima Crossroads Festival - July 30 - August 2, '26
Crossroad Festival - Jul 30 - Aug 2 - Free Entry and Raffle
Free
Festival Free Entry and Raffle Ticket for the 4-Day Lima Crossroads Festival and Entry into a daily raffle. Phone Number Required to Win if not present. Must pickup same day at the Info Booth at the Festival West Lawn.
Festival Free Entry and Raffle Ticket for the 4-Day Lima Crossroads Festival and Entry into a daily raffle. Phone Number Required to Win if not present. Must pickup same day at the Info Booth at the Festival West Lawn.
Add a donation for Lima Crossroads Council Inc
$
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