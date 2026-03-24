Lima Crossroads Council Inc

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Lima Crossroads Council Inc

About this raffle

2026 Lima Crossroads Festival - July 30 - August 2, '26

Crossroad Festival - Jul 30 - Aug 2 - Free Entry and Raffle
Free
Festival Free Entry and Raffle Ticket for the 4-Day Lima Crossroads Festival and Entry into a daily raffle. Phone Number Required to Win if not present. Must pickup same day at the Info Booth at the Festival West Lawn.
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