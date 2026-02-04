Offered by

2026 Lima CrossRoads - Lima Bean 5K

Lima Bean 5K - Signature Level item
Lima Bean 5K - Signature Level
$1,000

X-Large Logo at top of race t-shirt
Logo on race bibs

Logo on race bibs
8 PA Announcements
Inclusion in race communication to participants
Logo on race website
3 free race entries

Lima Bean 5K - Gold Level item
Lima Bean 5K - Gold Level
$500

Large Logo at top of race t-shirt
4 PA Announcements
Inclusion in race communication to participants
Logo on race website
2 free race entries

Lima Bean 5K - Silver Level item
Lima Bean 5K - Silver Level
$250

Medium logo on race t-shirt
2 PA Announcements
Inclusion in race communication to participants
Logo on race website

1 free race entry

Lima Bean 5K - Bronze Level item
Lima Bean 5K - Bronze Level
$100

Logo if room, otherwise appearance of race t-shirt
1 PA Announcement at race conclusion
Inclusion in race communication to participants
Logo on race website

