2026 Lima Fest Volunteer Sign-Up

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About this event
Table and chairs; Totes in Place for East and West Festival Areas -
Collect donations from concert attendees to keep the music free! Involves visiting the band tents with our donation bucket and encouraging people to donate to help fund our free music.
Take pictures of the fun! We can use up to date photos for marketing of people enjoying the various activities at the festival.
Festival trash Check Totes - Take to Roll-Off to Empty and Return, can be done late on Friday or in the morning before the Saturday morning events, your choice.
Walk Festival Areas for Clean Up. Neaten up Tables and Chairs, restore festival area to its former glory.
One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!
One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!
One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!
Take pictures of people enjoying the various events that we may use in next year's marketing and promotion.
Roll up the beds from nearby storage, and assist in setup the sound system
Help with lining up the beds before the race and up to the start line, 11a to 1:30p
Empty trash totes - roll the tote to the nearby dumpster and Return to it spot with a fresh bag
Moving games and tables into place
Practice your artistry on happy participant
Demonstrate the giant bubble wand, assist with adding bubble solution and encouraging people to give it a try. Lots of fun! Anytime between 11a and 4p
Festival Check Totes - Take to Roll-Off to Empty and Return
Walk Festival Areas for Clean Up. Neaten up Tables and Chairs, toss any debris to restore the festival area to its former glory
One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!
One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!
Take some pics of the fun! Try to capture attendees enjoying the days offering to be used in next year's marketing and promotion.
The final trash collection - roll the totes to the nearby dumpster to remove the bag and leave for Monday pickup.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!