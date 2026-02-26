Hosted by

Lima Crossroads Council Inc

About this event

2026 Lima Fest Volunteer Sign-Up

Main Street Lima NY 14485

Wednesday Evening Setup
Free

Table and chairs; Totes in Place for East and West Festival Areas -

Thursday Evening Donation Night 7-9p
Free

Collect donations from concert attendees to keep the music free! Involves visiting the band tents with our donation bucket and encouraging people to donate to help fund our free music.

Friday Afternoon Photography
Free

Take pictures of the fun! We can use up to date photos for marketing of people enjoying the various activities at the festival.

Friday after concert maintenance
Free

Festival trash Check Totes - Take to Roll-Off to Empty and Return, can be done late on Friday or in the morning before the Saturday morning events, your choice.

Saturday Morning Cleanup
Free

Walk Festival Areas for Clean Up. Neaten up Tables and Chairs, restore festival area to its former glory.

Saturday 10a-12p Kid Car Wash
Free

One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!

Saturday 12p-2 Kid Car Wash
Free

One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!

Saturday 2p-4p Kid Car Wash
Free

One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!

Saturday Afternoon Photography
Free

Take pictures of people enjoying the various events that we may use in next year's marketing and promotion.

Saturday AM Bed Race Setup
Free

Roll up the beds from nearby storage, and assist in setup the sound system

Bed Race Assist Saturday afternoon
Free

Help with lining up the beds before the race and up to the start line, 11a to 1:30p

Saturday Afternoon Maintenance
Free

Empty trash totes - roll the tote to the nearby dumpster and Return to it spot with a fresh bag

Saturday Kid events setup, 9a - 11
Free

Moving games and tables into place

Saturday - face painting
Free

Practice your artistry on happy participant

Saturday afternoon bubble master
Free

Demonstrate the giant bubble wand, assist with adding bubble solution and encouraging people to give it a try. Lots of fun! Anytime between 11a and 4p

Saturday Evening Maintenance
Free

Festival Check Totes - Take to Roll-Off to Empty and Return

Sunday Morning Cleanup
Free

Walk Festival Areas for Clean Up. Neaten up Tables and Chairs, toss any debris to restore the festival area to its former glory

Sunday 11a-1p Kid Car Wash
Free

One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!

Sunday 1p-3p Kid Car Wash
Free

One person to operate the bubble system - some training necessary - one person to ensure safety of participants - fun, clean work!

Sunday Afternoon Photography
Free

Take some pics of the fun! Try to capture attendees enjoying the days offering to be used in next year's marketing and promotion.

Sunday Afternoon Maintenance after 3p
Free

The final trash collection - roll the totes to the nearby dumpster to remove the bag and leave for Monday pickup.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!