2026 Lincoln Carnival

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Raffle tickets for theme baskets and raffles
Wristbands allow students to play carnival games that receive prizes and also gets them access to all of the bounce house activities
This is the family package for wristbands. Only if you are buying 4 or more wristbands. Purchase 1 of these packages and NOT the individual wristbands. Please indicate on your presale envelope how many wristbands you need. Again 4 or more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!