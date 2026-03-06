Hosted by

Lincoln Elementary PTO

About this event

2026 Lincoln Carnival

60 E Lincoln Ave

Zeeland, MI 49464, USA

Raffle Tickets
$1

Raffle tickets for theme baskets and raffles

Wristband- When buying 3 or LESS
$10

Wristbands allow students to play carnival games that receive prizes and also gets them access to all of the bounce house activities

Wristband- FAMILY package when buying 4 or MORE
$35

This is the family package for wristbands. Only if you are buying 4 or more wristbands. Purchase 1 of these packages and NOT the individual wristbands. Please indicate on your presale envelope how many wristbands you need. Again 4 or more!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!