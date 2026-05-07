Lincoln-Reagan Dinner - Speaker: Brigitte Gabriel

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Per person - Portsmouth City Committee members, includes Dinner & General Reception
Per person – Reservation includes Dinner & General Reception
Per person – Reservation includes Dinner & Private Reception
I will buy or sell a table of 4: includes Dinner & General Reception
Reserved table of 4, 4 reservations to Dinner, Private Reception & Program Recognition
Reserved table of 8, 8 reservations to Dinner, Private Reception & Program Recognition
$
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