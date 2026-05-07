Hosted by

Portsmouth Republican Party

About this event

Lincoln-Reagan Dinner - Speaker: Brigitte Gabriel

1 Ace Parker Dr

Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA

Member
$75

Per person - Portsmouth City Committee members, includes Dinner & General Reception

Friend
$100

Per person – Reservation includes Dinner & General Reception   

Patriot
$250

Per person – Reservation includes Dinner & Private Reception

Friends Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

I will buy or sell a table of 4: includes Dinner & General Reception

Colonel
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved table of 4, 4 reservations to Dinner, Private Reception & Program Recognition

General
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table of 8, 8 reservations to Dinner, Private Reception & Program Recognition

Add a donation for Portsmouth Republican Party

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!