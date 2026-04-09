Dress for Success Luzerne County

Hosted by

Dress for Success Luzerne County

About this event

Links fore Success

Huntsville Golf Club - 1334 Market St

Dallas, PA 18612, USA

Individual Player
$175
Thank you for joining us. Please let us know what team you will be playing with.
Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
We look forward to seeing you all. Please let us know the names of those in your team.
Master Sponsor
$2,500

Includes

* Golf for four (4) Players * Prominent display of logo on sponsor board * Hole Sponsorship with signage * On-Tee Sponsorship Opportunity

* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart

PGA Sponsor
$2,000

Includes

* Golf for two (2) Players * On-Tee Sponsorship or Traditional Hole Sponsorship * Customized beverage napkins at reception

* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart

Cocktail Sponsor
$1,500

* Prominent display of logo at cocktail reception PLUS customized beverage napkins at reception

* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart

Beverage Cart Sponsor - SOLD OUT
$750

Includes

* Opportunity to drive the beverage cart with your signage * Opportunity to include branded item in gift bags

* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Includes * On-Tee Sponsorship * Opportunity to include branded item in gift bags

* Signage at Contest

* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart

On-Tee Sponsor
$350

* Set-up a table on the green to interact with Players and share promotional items and information

* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart

Hole Sponsor
$225

* One (1) Hole Sponsorship with signage

* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart

Dinner Only Guest
$65
Join us after play for a fun BBQ dinner.
Add a donation for Dress for Success Luzerne County

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