Links fore Success

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About this event
Dallas, PA 18612, USA
Includes
* Golf for four (4) Players * Prominent display of logo on sponsor board * Hole Sponsorship with signage * On-Tee Sponsorship Opportunity
* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart
Includes
* Golf for two (2) Players * On-Tee Sponsorship or Traditional Hole Sponsorship * Customized beverage napkins at reception
* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart
* Prominent display of logo at cocktail reception PLUS customized beverage napkins at reception
* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart
Includes
* Opportunity to drive the beverage cart with your signage * Opportunity to include branded item in gift bags
* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart
Includes * On-Tee Sponsorship * Opportunity to include branded item in gift bags
* Signage at Contest
* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart
* Set-up a table on the green to interact with Players and share promotional items and information
* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart
* One (1) Hole Sponsorship with signage
* Logo or Message will also be displayed on the screen in the cart
$
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