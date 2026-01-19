2026 Lions Lacrosse Gala

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About this event
Individual admission 1 adult. Includes dinner/dessert and casino access.
Lion Pride Admission 1 Adult. Includes dinner/dessert, 1 drink bracelet, 5 Heads/Tails beads, 1 Ring Toss game.
Reserved table for 10 adults. Includes dinner/dessert and casino access.
Lion Pride reserved table for 10 adults. Includes dinner/dessert, casino access, 1 drink bracelet, 5 Heads/Tails beads, 1 ring toss for each adult.
Sponsor the Coach's Table!
Sponsor a table for the Youth Board!
Limited quantity Golden Ticket. Winner selects their choice from any of the live auction items FIRST!
Pre-purchase tickets for the Silent Auction raffle benefitting WL Youth Lacrosse. $50 for 5 tickets.
Skip the line and prepay for unlimited bar access throughout the evening! NOTE: this item is already included in a Lion Pride table or individual ticket!
Pre-purchase chances to win premium liquor! NOTE: one chance at ring toss is already included in a Lion Pride table or individual ticket!
Pre-purchase beads for the Heads/Tails kickoff game! 5 beads for $20. NOTE: 5 Heads/Tails beads are already included in a Lion Pride table or individual ticket!
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