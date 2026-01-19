West Linn Lions Men's Lacrosse Booster Club

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West Linn Lions Men's Lacrosse Booster Club

About this event

2026 Lions Lacrosse Gala

450 Rosemont Rd

West Linn, OR 97068, USA

Gala Admission 1 adult
$100

Individual admission 1 adult. Includes dinner/dessert and casino access.

Lion Pride Admission 1 Adult
$190

Lion Pride Admission 1 Adult. Includes dinner/dessert, 1 drink bracelet, 5 Heads/Tails beads, 1 Ring Toss game.

Reserved Table for 10
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table for 10 adults. Includes dinner/dessert and casino access.

Lion Pride Reserved Table for 10
$1,900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Lion Pride reserved table for 10 adults. Includes dinner/dessert, casino access, 1 drink bracelet, 5 Heads/Tails beads, 1 ring toss for each adult.

Coach's Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsor the Coach's Table!

Youth Board Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsor a table for the Youth Board!

Golden Ticket
$200

Limited quantity Golden Ticket. Winner selects their choice from any of the live auction items FIRST!

Youth Auction Raffle Tickets
$50

Pre-purchase tickets for the Silent Auction raffle benefitting WL Youth Lacrosse. $50 for 5 tickets.

Unlimited Drink Bracelet
$40

Skip the line and prepay for unlimited bar access throughout the evening! NOTE: this item is already included in a Lion Pride table or individual ticket!

Liquor Ring Toss Game
$30

Pre-purchase chances to win premium liquor! NOTE: one chance at ring toss is already included in a Lion Pride table or individual ticket!

Heads/Tails
$20

Pre-purchase beads for the Heads/Tails kickoff game! 5 beads for $20. NOTE: 5 Heads/Tails beads are already included in a Lion Pride table or individual ticket!

Add a donation for West Linn Lions Men's Lacrosse Booster Club

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