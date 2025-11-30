Lions Service Shines Online Auction

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Wrap yourself in a legacy of service and artistry. This striking 62” x 62” quilt features a powerful Lion’s face on a solid background, bordered with a charming array of assorted print fabrics. Handcrafted by Lion Rhende Hagemeister of the Elk River Lions and Quilt Pink, this one-of-a-kind piece represents pride, purpose, and passion—perfect for any Lion-hearted home.
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Celebrate winter's wonder with this outdoor adventure pack! Includes snowshoes, trek poles, a cozy black and red plaid throw, hand and foot warmers, a red 20 oz Yeti Rambler tumbler, and gourmet hot chocolate. Whether it's a snow day stroll or a fireside retreat—this set makes it a great day.
Starting bid
Time tells a story—this handmade clock does just that. Created by District Governor Cathe Picek (5M9), this artistic piece features authentic Lions and Lioness pins dating from 1989 to 2000 as the hour markers. Two wall-hanging options give you flexibility to showcase this unique tribute to service and leadership.
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Enjoy a getaway with all the comforts of home in this 30-foot 2024 Freelander Class C RV. With 2 slide-outs, room to sleep 8, and top-notch amenities, this RV is your ticket to explore in style.
📅 Valid Spring/Summer/Fall 2026 (4/1/26–10/15/26)
📍 Pickup: Aitkin, MN | Max 400 miles
📜 Certificate required at redemption
Starting bid
This ice fishing experience pack is built for stories worth sharing. Includes a custom-made ice fishing rod*, “Clam” brand gear, ice ladle, hand warmers, a sleek black 1.7 oz "Yeti" stainless steel packable shot glass set—and a little "Fireball" for warmth and cheer. Just add fish!
*Custom rod made by Lion Dale Christensen, Nisswa Lions, available to winner when completed.
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