Vista Ridge High School Cheer Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Vista Ridge High School Cheer Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

2026 LISD Middle School Cheer Showcase

200 S Vista Ridge Blvd

Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA

General Admission Ticket
$10

Admission to the LISD Middle School Cheer Showcase.


Presale Flower Bouquet item
Presale Flower Bouquet
$10

A bouquet of two roses wrapped in a ribbon coordinated with your cheerleader's school colors.

Mascot Flower Pick item
Mascot Flower Pick item
Mascot Flower Pick
$3

Add a little extra flair to your cheerleader's bouquet by including their school mascot!

Cheerleader Shout Out item
Cheerleader Shout Out
Pay what you can

Give your cheerleader a Shout Out before she takes the floor!

(Each school's Shout Outs will be read before that school's performance)

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Commemorate the day with an LISD MS Cheer Showcase T-shirt. (Select the number you would like to purchase - sizes will be selected on the next screen.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!