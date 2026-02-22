2026 LISD Middle School Cheer Showcase

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About this event
Admission to the LISD Middle School Cheer Showcase.
A bouquet of two roses wrapped in a ribbon coordinated with your cheerleader's school colors.
Add a little extra flair to your cheerleader's bouquet by including their school mascot!
Give your cheerleader a Shout Out before she takes the floor!
(Each school's Shout Outs will be read before that school's performance)
Commemorate the day with an LISD MS Cheer Showcase T-shirt. (Select the number you would like to purchase - sizes will be selected on the next screen.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!