2026 Live Like Maya Pickleball For a Purpose

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About this event
Not a pickleball player but would still like to support this event? Join us for a fun and inspiring morning of pickleball for a purpose! Raffles, pizza and drinks will also be available for purchase.
This is for ages 12 and up. Children under 12 are free.
1 AVAILABLE
Be a hero for children who are in cancer treatment! Help us fund cures and better treatment options for pediatric cancer.
Includes:
• Presenting Sponsor recognition on signage at the Pickle Lodge entrance
• Logo on 3 other court banners
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• 4 raffle tickets for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)
Includes: 4 team registrations (8 players) and everything that is included with registration. We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
2 AVAILABLE
Includes:
• Logo recognition at bar
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage
• 3 raffle tickets for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)
Includes: 2 team registrations (4 players) and everything that is included with registration. We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
2 AVAILABLE
Includes:
• Recognition at breakfast station
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage
• 2 raffle tickets for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)
Includes: 1 team registration (2 players) and everything that is included with registration. We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
3 AVAILABLE
Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Sponsorship of one of our hero/ambassador families who will be attending this event (logo on their banner)
• Company logo at check-in table
• 1 raffle ticket for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)
Includes: 1 player registration and everything that is included with registration.We will contact you to obtain your skill level.
2 AVAILABLE
Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage
• Company logo on the prizes awarded to the teams
17 AVAILABLE
Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage
$
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