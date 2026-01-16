Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Live Like Maya Pickleball For a Purpose

7373 Kingsgate Way

West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA

Spectator Ticket
$15

Not a pickleball player but would still like to support this event? Join us for a fun and inspiring morning of pickleball for a purpose! Raffles, pizza and drinks will also be available for purchase.


This is for ages 12 and up. Children under 12 are free.

SPONSORSHIP - Hero for Hope
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 AVAILABLE

Be a hero for children who are in cancer treatment! Help us fund cures and better treatment options for pediatric cancer.

Includes:
• Presenting Sponsor recognition on signage at the Pickle Lodge entrance

• Logo on 3 other court banners
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table

• 4 raffle tickets for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)

Includes: 4 team registrations (8 players) and everything that is included with registration. We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.

SPONSORSHIP - Beverage
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2 AVAILABLE

Includes:
• Logo recognition at bar
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage

• 3 raffle tickets for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)

Includes: 2 team registrations (4 players) and everything that is included with registration. We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.

SPONSORSHIP - Breakfast
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 AVAILABLE

Includes:
• Recognition at breakfast station
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage

• 2 raffle tickets for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)

Includes: 1 team registration (2 players) and everything that is included with registration. We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.

SPONSORSHIP - Ambassador
$500

3 AVAILABLE

Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event

• Sponsorship of one of our hero/ambassador families who will be attending this event (logo on their banner)
• Company logo at check-in table

• 1 raffle ticket for the GIANT Cooler of Cheer (can also be used for other raffles)

Includes: 1 player registration and everything that is included with registration.We will contact you to obtain your skill level.

SPONSORSHIP - Prize
$350

2 AVAILABLE

Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage
• Company logo on the prizes awarded to the teams

SPONSORSHIP - Court
$150

17 AVAILABLE

Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage

Add a donation for Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!