Live Your Dream

Hosted by

Live Your Dream

About this event

2026 Live Your Dream Golf Tournament

730 S Sleepy Ridge Dr

Orem, UT 84058, USA

Scholarship Sponsor
$2,500

Scholarship Signs, Green Fees & Carts for 4 Players, and Award a Single Mother a Scholarship During Award Ceremony

Team & Hole Sponsor
$950

Green Fees & Carts for 4 Players, Name Recognition at Tee Box, and Recognition in All Tournament Materials

Team Sponsor
$750

Green Fees & Carts for 4 Players and Recognition in All Tournament Materials

Hole Sponsor
$300

Name Recognition at Tee Box and Recognition in All Tournament Materials

Individual Golf Sponsor
$187.50

Signup for the tournament as a foursome, but register individually. Please be ready to provide the names of all four members of your team.

Add a donation for Live Your Dream

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!