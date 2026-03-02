2026 Live Your Dream Silent Auction

Take home a piece of Cougar football history.





This officially autographed BYU Football helmet features the signatures of Head Coach Kalani Sitake and the entire 2026 squad — a rare and meaningful collectible that captures a full team moment in time.





Whether you're a devoted BYU fan, a memorabilia collector, or simply love the game, this one-of-a-kind helmet is a standout keepsake from a program built on tradition, grit, and rising talent.

Display it with pride — and say you were part of the story from the start.