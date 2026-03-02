2026 Live Your Dream Silent Auction

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Five Nights at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol
Value: $25,000 - $50,000
Escape to paradise with a five-night stay in a luxurious four-bedroom ocean-view residence at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol. Perfect for families or a group of friends, this stunning residence features:
4 Bedrooms (3 bedrooms with king-size beds, 1 bedroom with 2 queen-size beds)
4+ Bathrooms
Full Kitchen
Private Pool and Hot Tub
Located on a private beach along the Baja Peninsula, the resort offers world-class dining, pampering spa services, oceanfront infinity pools, and a serene, five-star experience that blends Mexican heritage with modern luxury.
Note: Food, beverages, spa treatments, and travel expenses are not included. Stay subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. We will connect you with the owners to reserve the unit.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable round of golf for three at the exclusive Victory Ranch Golf Club, accompanied by club member Stan Ricks. This championship-caliber course features 18 holes of breathtaking scenery and is consistently ranked among Utah’s top five golf destinations.
This package includes golf for three players plus Stan, as well as lunch either on the course or at the club restaurant.
Tee time must be scheduled directly with Stan Ricks.
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Get ready to rise and shout — you’re heading to LaVell Edwards Stadium! This package includes 4 tickets to your choice of any BYU home football game during the 2026 season. Whether you're a die-hard Cougar fan or just love the energy of college football, this is your chance to experience the action up close in one of the most iconic stadiums in the West.
Feel the roar of the crowd, soak in the game day atmosphere, and cheer on BYU with your crew by your side.
To redeem, simply contact Jon Swift to select your preferred game and arrange ticket delivery.
Don't miss this chance to be part of the Cougar Nation — Go Cougs!
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Celebrate the spirit of Cougar football with this official BYU football signed by Head Coach Kalani Sitake and the 2026 BYU Football Team. Known for his leadership, energy, and love for the game, Coach Sitake has built a program grounded in heart, grit, and tradition — and this ball captures that legacy.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a proud alum, this one-of-a-kind collectible is the perfect way to commemorate the current team and their journey through the 2026 season.
Display it proudly and cheer on the Cougs all season long!
Starting bid
Take home a piece of Cougar football history.
This officially autographed BYU Football helmet features the signatures of Head Coach Kalani Sitake and the entire 2026 squad — a rare and meaningful collectible that captures a full team moment in time.
Whether you're a devoted BYU fan, a memorabilia collector, or simply love the game, this one-of-a-kind helmet is a standout keepsake from a program built on tradition, grit, and rising talent.
Display it with pride — and say you were part of the story from the start.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 2-night stay at Black Desert Resort.
Unwind in a beautifully designed hotel setting surrounded by stunning Southern Utah scenery. This package offers the perfect mix of comfort and escape, with accommodations valued at $300–$350 per night.
All lodging costs are covered — the only additional expense is a standard cleaning fee due at checkout.
Whether you’re planning a peaceful retreat, a romantic escape, or a quick recharge, this stay at Black Desert delivers a memorable experience in a truly unique destination.
Starting bid
Take home a piece of Cougar basketball history.
This official BYU basketball is autographed by rising star AJ Dybantsa — one of the most exciting young talents in the game today. Known for his elite scoring ability, athleticism, and national spotlight, Dybantsa represents the future of BYU basketball.
Whether you're a devoted BYU fan, a collector, or simply love the game, this signed basketball is a standout keepsake tied to a player with incredible potential.
Display it with pride — and say you were a fan from the beginning.
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Turn game day into a premium experience you won’t forget.
Enjoy two 4th-row tickets to a Mammoth game, putting you right on top of the action with unbeatable views and energy. This package also includes exclusive access to the Black Desert Club, where you’ll be treated to a delicious dinner, plus snacks and refreshments at every break throughout the game.
With full Desert Club amenities, you’ll experience the game in comfort and style — no lines, no hassle, just great food, great seats, and unforgettable moments.
Perfect for entertaining clients, a special night out, or any true fan looking to elevate their game day experience.
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Experience Utah basketball in style with this premium fan package.
Enjoy two Lower Bowl tickets to see the Utah Jazz live, placing you right in the heart of the action. Before tipoff, indulge in an elevated dining experience at the exclusive Toyota Club, where great food and a comfortable atmosphere set the tone for an unforgettable night.
This package also includes free parking, making your evening smooth and stress-free from start to finish.
Game date will be selected once the 2026–2027 schedule is released, giving you flexibility to choose a matchup that fits your schedule.
Perfect for a night out, client entertainment, or any Jazz fan looking to upgrade their game day experience.
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Reserve, Record, & Ready for a Podcast
Starting bid
Sack lunch on the boat included, sodas, waters, snacks included
fishing for trout
weekday trip up to 8 hours
boat is a 24' pontoon
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!