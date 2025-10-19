2026 Living Masterpiece Gala

Individual Ticket
$100
Available until Feb 15

Enjoy the 2026 Living Masterpiece Gala including dinner and special honors.

VIP Individual Ticket
$250

Enjoy the 2026 Living Masterpiece Gala including dinner and special honors including VIP Reception.

Title Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive Opportunity—Logo on front page of program, Full page ad in Program, VIP Reception for 10, 1 VIP priority table for 10, commemorative gift, & Company Acknowledgments Include: company name & logo on exclusive event signage, all printed materials, online ticket platform, auction webpage & on all social media platforms. 

Da Vinci Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Reception for 10, 1 VIP priority table for 10, commemorative gift, & Company Acknowledgments Include: company name & logo on exclusive event signage, all printed materials, online ticket platform, auction webpage & on all social media platforms. 

Van Gogh Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Reception for 10, 1 VIP table for 10, commemorative gift, & valet parking. Company Acknowledgments Include: company name & logo on exclusive event signage & on all social media platforms. 

Michelangelo Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Feb 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Reception for 10, 1 VIP table for 10, commemorative gift, & valet parking. Company Acknowledgments Include: company name & logo on exclusive event signage & on all social media platforms. 

Monet Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

VIP Reception for 4 and 4 Priority seats, Company Acknowledgments Include: Company logo on sponsor board. 

