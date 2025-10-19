Enjoy the 2026 Living Masterpiece Gala including dinner and special honors.
Enjoy the 2026 Living Masterpiece Gala including dinner and special honors including VIP Reception.
Exclusive Opportunity—Logo on front page of program, Full page ad in Program, VIP Reception for 10, 1 VIP priority table for 10, commemorative gift, & Company Acknowledgments Include: company name & logo on exclusive event signage, all printed materials, online ticket platform, auction webpage & on all social media platforms.
VIP Reception for 10, 1 VIP table for 10, commemorative gift, & valet parking. Company Acknowledgments Include: company name & logo on exclusive event signage & on all social media platforms.
VIP Reception for 4 and 4 Priority seats, Company Acknowledgments Include: Company logo on sponsor board.
