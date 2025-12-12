2026 LMSRF Individual Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Regular member dues funded annually for life.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Exemplary support to the RSA.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Leading support to our organization.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Helping boost programs for our sailors.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Caring level recognizing today's needs.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Includes spouse and children not 21 in 2026.
Valid until March 26, 2027
For Lake Michigan region sailors.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Does not own a sailboat or less than <6m largest sailboat owned.
Valid until March 26, 2027
Under age 21 in entire calendar year
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!