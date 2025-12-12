Lake Michigan Sail Racing Federation, Inc.

Offered by

Lake Michigan Sail Racing Federation, Inc.

About the memberships

2026 LMSRF Individual Membership

Life Membership
$2,000

No expiration

Regular member dues funded annually for life.

Benefactor
$500

Valid until March 26, 2027

Exemplary support to the RSA.

Patron
$300

Valid until March 26, 2027

Leading support to our organization.

Supporting
$200

Valid until March 26, 2027

Helping boost programs for our sailors.

Sustaining
$150

Valid until March 26, 2027

Caring level recognizing today's needs.

Family
$100

Valid until March 26, 2027

Includes spouse and children not 21 in 2026.

Regular
$75

Valid until March 26, 2027

For Lake Michigan region sailors.

Associate/Crew
$25

Valid until March 26, 2027

Does not own a sailboat or less than <6m largest sailboat owned.

Youth
$15

Valid until March 26, 2027

Under age 21 in entire calendar year

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