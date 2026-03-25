Hosted by

SOUTH PLAINFIELD P.B.A. LOCAL 100, INC.

About this event

2026 Local 100 PBA Golf Outing

244 Plainfield Rd

Edison, NJ 08820, USA

Golf Foursome
$1,000

4 Golfers

Single Golfer
$250

One single golfer.

Title Sponsor
$3,000

Includes (2) Foursomes, Banner, Hole Sponsorship and

Recognition at Dinner. This comprehensive sponsorship offers significant

exposure ensuring your brand is acknowledged as a major supporter.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Includes (1) Foursome, Banner, Plaque and Recognition at Dinner.

This sponsorship offers extensive exposure throughout the event

ensuring that your brand is highlighted as a key supporter.

Apparel Sponsor
$2,000

Includes (1) Foursome, Company Name prominently

displayed on all PBA members’ apparel, Banner, and Plaque.

Sponsor
$1,600

Includes 2 Golfers, Supply us with your business giveaways, which will be

distributed to participants enhancing your brands visibility.

CIGAR SPONSOR
$850

CIGAR SPONSOR

FOOD SPONSOR
$650

FOOD SPONSOR

BEER CART SPONSOR
$550

BEER CART SPONSOR

HOLE SPONSOR
$350

HOLE SPONSOR

PUTTING SPONSOR
$450

PUTTING SPONSOR

Add a donation for SOUTH PLAINFIELD P.B.A. LOCAL 100, INC.

$

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