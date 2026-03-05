Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game

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Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game

About this shop

2026-Local Ad Sales

Full Page - Color item
Full Page - Color
$350

The largest available advertising option, this block represents a FULL-PAGE (8.25 x 11) of advertising area.


*All FULL-PAGE sponsors purchases include 4 FREE Game Tickets!


*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.

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Full Page - Color (Inside Back Cover) item
Full Page - Color (Inside Back Cover)
$450

PRIME LOCATION-INSIDE BACK COVER!

The largest available advertising option, this block represents the entire (8.25 x 11) of the inside of the Back Cover of the program.


*All FULL-PAGE sponsors purchases include 4 FREE Game Tickets!


*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.

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1/2 Page Ad - Color item
1/2 Page Ad - Color
$200

The second-largest advertising option, this block represents HALF (5.25" tall x 8" wide) of the advertising space on the page. Two of these ads fit on a single page. Ads are full color.


*Purchase includes 2 FREE Game Tickets!


*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.

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1/4 Page Ad - Color item
1/4 Page Ad - Color
$125

The third-largest advertising option, this block represents 1/4 of the available advertising space on the page. Four of these ads fit on a single page.


*Purchase includes 1 FREE Game Ticket!


*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.

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1/8 Page Ad - Color item
1/8 Page Ad - Color
$75

The smallest advertisement option that includes a logo, this block represents 1/8 (2.625" tall x 4" wide) of the available advertising space on the page. Eight of these ads fit on a single page.


*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach a file containing the logo or graphic you want included in your ad.

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Small Text Only item
Small Text Only
$50

Economical option that allows you to include your business's name on the page or a brief message to the player. Room for approximately 30-40 characters. This option does not include a logo or graphic.

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