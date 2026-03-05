2026-Local Ad Sales

About this shop
The largest available advertising option, this block represents a FULL-PAGE (8.25 x 11) of advertising area.
*All FULL-PAGE sponsors purchases include 4 FREE Game Tickets!
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.
PRIME LOCATION-INSIDE BACK COVER!
The largest available advertising option, this block represents the entire (8.25 x 11) of the inside of the Back Cover of the program.
*All FULL-PAGE sponsors purchases include 4 FREE Game Tickets!
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.
The second-largest advertising option, this block represents HALF (5.25" tall x 8" wide) of the advertising space on the page. Two of these ads fit on a single page. Ads are full color.
*Purchase includes 2 FREE Game Tickets!
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.
The third-largest advertising option, this block represents 1/4 of the available advertising space on the page. Four of these ads fit on a single page.
*Purchase includes 1 FREE Game Ticket!
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach files containing any graphics, images, and/or logos that you want included in your ad.
The smallest advertisement option that includes a logo, this block represents 1/8 (2.625" tall x 4" wide) of the available advertising space on the page. Eight of these ads fit on a single page.
*You will receive an email receipt after purchase. Please reply to that email and attach a file containing the logo or graphic you want included in your ad.
Economical option that allows you to include your business's name on the page or a brief message to the player. Room for approximately 30-40 characters. This option does not include a logo or graphic.
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