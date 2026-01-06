George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

Hosted by

George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

About this event

2026 Local Flavor Fest

9432 N James Madison Hwy

Rapidan, VA 22733, USA

General Admission
$50

General Admission to the time of your choosing.

Golden Fork
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A dedicated table for your team, six tickets, shirts, and baskets of local goodies to share, as well as a donor wall spoon and thanks on all social media and advertising.

Silver Spoon
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four tickets, shirts, and local food baskets, as well as a donor wall spoon and thanks on all social media and advertising.

Bronze Knife
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets, shirts, and a local food basket plus a thanks on all social media and advertising.

Add a donation for George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center

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