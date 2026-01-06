2026 Local Flavor Fest

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About this event
General Admission to the time of your choosing.
A dedicated table for your team, six tickets, shirts, and baskets of local goodies to share, as well as a donor wall spoon and thanks on all social media and advertising.
Four tickets, shirts, and local food baskets, as well as a donor wall spoon and thanks on all social media and advertising.
Two tickets, shirts, and a local food basket plus a thanks on all social media and advertising.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!