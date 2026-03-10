Lockport Boys Baseball

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Lockport Boys Baseball

About this event

2026 Lockport Boys Baseball Golf Outing

14700 S 82nd Ave

Orland Park, IL 60462, USA

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This package consists of greens fees + carts for an entire foursome. Each golfer will also receive a hot dog, chips & soda at the turn, plus pizza & pop at Coom's Corner in Lockport after the round.

Single Golfer
$125

This package consists of greens fees + carts for a single golfer that would like to be paired with another golfer. You will also receive a hot dog, chips & soda at the turn, plus pizza & pop at Coom's Corner in Lockport after the round.

Dinner Only
$10

Not a golfer but would like to join in the fund? Join us for pizza and pop (cash bar) at Coom's Corner after the round. Your entire family is welcome!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!