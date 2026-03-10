2026 Lockport Boys Baseball Golf Outing

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About this event
This package consists of greens fees + carts for an entire foursome. Each golfer will also receive a hot dog, chips & soda at the turn, plus pizza & pop at Coom's Corner in Lockport after the round.
This package consists of greens fees + carts for a single golfer that would like to be paired with another golfer. You will also receive a hot dog, chips & soda at the turn, plus pizza & pop at Coom's Corner in Lockport after the round.
Not a golfer but would like to join in the fund? Join us for pizza and pop (cash bar) at Coom's Corner after the round. Your entire family is welcome!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!