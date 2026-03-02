2026 Locust VFD Fish Fry Fundraiser Sponsorship

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About this event
Three reserved tables, seating 18 guests.
Meal service provided by firefighters & volunteers.
Individual sponsor banner- premium event placement.
Recognition at event, website and social media.
Two reserved tables, seating 16 guests.
Meal service provided by firefighters & volunteers.
Individual sponsor banner.
Name on event signage, website and social media.
One reserved tables, seating 8 guests.
Meal service provided by firefighters & volunteers.
Individual sponsor banner.
Name on event signage, website and social media.
Reserved seating for 6 guests.
Name on event signage, website and social media.
Reserved seating for 4 guests at shared sponsor table.
Name on event signage, website and social media.
We hate that you're not able to make the Fish Fry, but we'd appreciate your donation!
Name on event signage, website and social media.
$
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