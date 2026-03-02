Locust Fire Department

Hosted by

Locust Fire Department

About this event

2026 Locust VFD Fish Fry Fundraiser Sponsorship

512 Mill Creek Resort Rd

Pottsboro, TX 75076, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Three reserved tables, seating 18 guests.

Meal service provided by firefighters & volunteers.

Individual sponsor banner- premium event placement.

Recognition at event, website and social media.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Two reserved tables, seating 16 guests.

Meal service provided by firefighters & volunteers.

Individual sponsor banner.

Name on event signage, website and social media.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

One reserved tables, seating 8 guests.

Meal service provided by firefighters & volunteers.

Individual sponsor banner.

Name on event signage, website and social media.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Reserved seating for 6 guests.

Name on event signage, website and social media.

Copper Sponsor
$250

Reserved seating for 4 guests at shared sponsor table.

Name on event signage, website and social media.

Friend of LCVFD, Non-Attending Donation
$100

We hate that you're not able to make the Fish Fry, but we'd appreciate your donation!

Name on event signage, website and social media.

Add a donation for Locust Fire Department

$

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