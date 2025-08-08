2026 Logan Cup Sponsorship Opportunities

924 Main St

Clifton Park, NY 12065

TITLE SPONSOR
$5,000
• (1) Foursome ($600 value) including breakfast, lunch, and cocktail reception • Company logo on welcome sign, event banner, registration, lunch, and cocktail reception • Sponsor recognition at cocktail reception with opportunity to promote in swag bags • Full page ad in program • Logo on volunteer t-shirts • Two flags • Two tee signs

CART SPONSOR
$3,500
• (1) Foursome ($600 value) including breakfast, lunch, and cocktail reception • Company logo at registration, lunch, and cocktail reception • 1/2 page ad in program • Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One flag • Two tee sign

COCKTAIL SPONSOR
$3,000
• Two Golfers ($300 value) including breakfast, lunch, and cocktail reception • Company logo on all carts • 1/2 page ad in program • Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One flag • One tee sign

LUNCH SPONSOR
$2,500
• Two Golfers ($300 value) including breakfast, lunch, and cocktail reception • Company logo at registration and lunch • 1/2 page ad in program • Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One flag • One tee sign

GOLF BALL SPONSOR
$2,000
• Two Golfers ($300 value) including breakfast, lunch, and cocktail reception • Company logo at registration • 1/4 page ad in program • Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One tee sign

CENTERPIECE SPONSOR
$1,500

• Company logo incorporated in centerpieces • 1/4 page ad in program • Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One tee sign

BREAKFAST SPONSOR
$1,500

• Company logo at breakfast • 1/4 page ad in program • Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One tee sign

VOLUNTEER SPONSOR
$1,000

• Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One tee sign

SWAG BAG SPONSOR
$1,000

• Promotional Item added to Swag Bag • One tee sign

REGISTRATION SPONSOR
$1,000

• Logo on volunteer t-shirts • One tee sign

PUTTING CONTEST SPONSOR
$500

• Company logo at registration and putting hole

FLAG SPONSOR
$400

• One flag on course with company logo or name

TEE SIGN SPONSOR
$200

• One tee sign on course with company logo or name

FULL PAGE AD IN PROGRAM
$125
1/2 PAGE AD IN PROGRAM
$100
1/4 PAGE AD IN PROGRAM
$75

