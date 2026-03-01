Tustin Loma Vista Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Tustin Loma Vista Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

2026 Loma Vista Spring Carnival

13822 Prospect Ave

North Tustin, CA 92705, USA

Package #1 Wristband
$20

Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk plus 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert

Package #2 - Wristband + $5 Cougar Cash
$25

Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk; 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert; PLUS $5 Cougar Cash

Package #3 - Wristband + $10 Cougar Cash
$30

Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk; 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert; PLUS $10 Cougar Cash

Package #4 - Wristband + $20 Cougar Cash
$40

Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk; 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert; PLUS $20 Cougar Cash

Extra Cougar Cash - $5
$5

For use at food* or service booths (crafts, face painting, hair dye, tiaras, stuffies/books. Activities cost between $1-$5. Cougar Cash can also be used for inflatables/carnival games and raffle tickets ($1 each)

*Not accepted at Kona Ice or other food trucks

Extra Cougar Cash - $10
$10

For use at food* or service booths (crafts, face painting, hair dye, tiaras, stuffies/books. Activities cost between $1-$5. Cougar Cash can also be used for inflatables/carnival games and raffle tickets ($1 each)

*Not accepted at Kona Ice or other food trucks

Raffle Ticket
$2

2 raffle tickets

Raffle Tickets (3)
$5

3 raffle tickets

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