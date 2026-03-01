2026 Loma Vista Spring Carnival

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About this event
Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk plus 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert
Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk; 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert; PLUS $5 Cougar Cash
Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk; 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert; PLUS $10 Cougar Cash
Unlimited access to over a dozen inflatables & carnival games, foam party & cake walk; 1 food item, 1 drink & 1 dessert; PLUS $20 Cougar Cash
For use at food* or service booths (crafts, face painting, hair dye, tiaras, stuffies/books. Activities cost between $1-$5. Cougar Cash can also be used for inflatables/carnival games and raffle tickets ($1 each)
*Not accepted at Kona Ice or other food trucks
For use at food* or service booths (crafts, face painting, hair dye, tiaras, stuffies/books. Activities cost between $1-$5. Cougar Cash can also be used for inflatables/carnival games and raffle tickets ($1 each)
*Not accepted at Kona Ice or other food trucks
2 raffle tickets
3 raffle tickets
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