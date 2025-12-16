Longfellow Parent-Teacher Organization

2026 Longfellow Winter Carnival

So Much Fun Package (Pre-Sale) item
So Much Fun Package (Pre-Sale)
$130
Available until Feb 15

Best value! This pre-sale package includes:

  • 2 unlimited games wristbands
  • 10 food tickets
  • 40 raffle tickets
  • 40 split the pot tickets

All for just $130! That's a savings of $70!


BACK AGAIN - Order pre-sale and you'll get pre-printed labels for your raffle and split the pot tickets! Save yourself the time of writing your name and number on each ticket by buying ahead!

Sticky Fingers Package (pre-sale) item
Sticky Fingers Package (pre-sale)
$80
Available until Feb 15

Buy early and save!

  • 1 Unlimited Games Wristband
  • 5 food tickets
  • 20 Raffle Tickets
  • 20 Split the Pot Tickets

A $95 Value for just $80!


BACK AGAIN - Order pre-sale and you'll get pre-printed labels for your raffle and split the pot tickets! Save yourself the time of writing your name and number on each ticket by buying ahead!

40 Raffle Tickets item
40 Raffle Tickets
$50
Available until Feb 15

40 Raffle Tickets for just $50 - that's 40 chances to win amazing prizes! An $80 value for just $50!


Buy now to get your pre-printed labels!

40 Split-The-Pot Tickets item
40 Split-The-Pot Tickets
$50
Available until Feb 15

40 Split-The-Pot Tickets for just $50 - an $80 value for just $50!


Buy now to get your pre-printed labels!

Unlimited Games Wristband item
Unlimited Games Wristband
$10
Available until Feb 15

Pre-purchase Unlimited Games Wristbands. $10 each - same price as at the door.

Food item
Food
$5
Available until Feb 15

Pre-purchase food tickets. 5 for $5 - same price as at the door.

Donate a wristband for a fellow student item
Donate a wristband for a fellow student
$10

The PTO pays for a wristband for each Longfellow student qualifying for free or reduced lunch. Support the work of the PTO by buying one for a student!



Donate to the sweet walk fund. item
Donate to the sweet walk fund.
$10

Don’t have time to bake? Donate here, and we’ll purchase an item for the sweet walk for you.

