2026 Longfellow Winter Carnival - Silent Auction

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Invest in yourself with a one month unlimited executive or personal coaching certificate with Dr. Tanya Raquel. Thoughtful, empowering, and tailored to your goals, these sessions offer clarity, confidence, and meaningful personal or professional growth, ideal for career transitions, leadership growth or personal clarity. (Donated by: Dr. Tanya Raquel, $1,000 Value)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this glow-worthy skincare bundle designed for serious self-care. Includes a $150 Spa Facial Gift Card plus luxe favorites like the Hydrinity Luxe Lip Hydrator, SkinBetter Cleansing Gel, ZO Intense Eye Crème, and a soothing Heating/Cooling Eye Mask for at-home pampering. (Donated by: Sparkle Aesthetics, $300 Value)
Starting bid
Soar, explore, and feel the thrill with four (4) single-ride tickets to one of Flyover’s breathtaking immersive experiences. Guests must be at least 40" tall, tickets must be requested at least 72 hours in advance, and all tickets expire 8/31/26. (Donated by: Chicago Flyover, $135 Value)
Starting bid
Take in iconic Chicago skyline views from above with four (4) rides on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier. Tickets cannot be redeemed in July, exclude major holidays, and must be used by 8/21/26. (Donated by: Navy Pier, Inc., $72 Value)
Starting bid
Make your child’s big day extra special with a fun, creative 1.5-hour birthday party at Kidcreate Studio Oak Park. Valid for up to twelve (12) children and must be redeemed by 12/31/26—supplies, smiles, and memories included. (Donated by: KidCreate Studio, $385 Value)
Starting bid
An incredible find for any hockey fan, this stick is autographed by multiple members of the 2019–20 Chicago Blackhawks, including stars like Toews, Kane, and Keith. Certificate of authenticity included. A rare piece of memorabilia that’s perfect for display or gifting. (Donated by: Chicago Blackhawks, $450 Value)
Starting bid
The perfect blend of yummy, cozy and caffeinated! This set includes a $25 Spilt Milk gift card, a custom Spilt Milk tote bag, and a 10.5 oz bag of fresh coffee beans—ideal for morning routines or afternoon pick-me-ups. (Donated by: Spilt Milk, $60 Value)
Starting bid
Support creativity, connection, and community with a gift certificate for PDOP Programs. Expires 2/7/27. (Donated by: Park District of Oak Park, $25 Value)
Starting bid
Support creativity, connection, and community with a gift certificate for PDOP Programs. Expires 2/7/27. (Donated by: Park District of Oak Park, $25 Value)
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical night of world-class music with two (2) tickets to a Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance at Symphony Center. Seats will be main floor, lower balcony, or best available; rentals and select performances may be excluded. (Donated by: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, $600 Value)
Starting bid
A slam-dunk experience for any Bulls fan! This package includes
Certificate must be redeemed by 3/1/26 (game date may occur later on a mutually agreed upon date at Bulls' discretion). (Donated by: Michelle Moore and Chicago Bulls, $700 value)
Starting bid
Cheer on the Chicago Fire in style with four (4) Club Level tickets to a 2026 regular season home match. Tickets must be redeemed at least two weeks in advance, are subject to availability, and game date will be mutually agreed upon. (Donated by: Chicago Fire, $180 value)
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of professional soccer with four (4) North Goal tickets to a 2026 Chicago Stars FC home match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets must be redeemed at least 72 hours before kickoff and are subject to availability. (Donated by: Chicago Stars, $130 Value)
Starting bid
Get ready to jump, bounce, and celebrate with a ten-person table party at Altitude Chicago! Includes 90 minutes of jump time and two large one-topping pizzas, valid at the Chicago location (404 N. Armour St.) and must be redeemed by 2/21/27. (Donated by: Altitude Chicago, $475 Value)
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh air, beautiful landscapes, and family-friendly adventures with six (6) general admission passes to the Morton Arboretum. Perfect for a peaceful stroll, seasonal events, or an outdoor day with kids. (Donated by: Morton Arboretum, $108 Value)
Starting bid
Kickstart your child’s musical journey with one month of School of Rock’s beginner program. This gift certificate is valid for up to one month of instruction and must be redeemed by February 2027. (Donated by: School of Rock Oak Park, $400 Value)
Starting bid
Build confidence and strengthen math skills with one month of free tutoring at Mathnasium. A great opportunity to support learning in a fun, personalized environment. (Donated by: Mathnasium Oak Park, $400 Value)
Starting bid
Inspire creativity in the kitchen with a gift certificate to Schoolhouse Kitchen & Studio. Valid toward camps, kids’ cooking classes, family classes, adult classes, and camps, and must be used by 12/31/26. (Donated by: Schoolhouse Kitchen and Studio, $100 Value)
Starting bid
Clean up your routine with this fun and socially conscious gift basket from Dive Bar Soap. Packed with handcrafted soaps and bath goodies that smell amazing and are crafted right here in Oak Park! (Donated by: Dive Bar Soap Company, $50 Value)
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious night out with a gift certificate to Victory Italian. From classic Italian favorites to warm hospitality, this is the perfect excuse for a cozy date night or family dinner. (Donated by: Victory Italian, $100 Value)
Starting bid
Let creativity shine with a gift certificate for a party or an event at Frick Kids Art. Anything from birthday parties, scouting badges, block parties or a girl’s night out…this is the perfect way to have fun and let creativity flow! Gift certificate is good for a party of up to 12 guests (additional guests are $27 each). (Donated by: Frick Kids Art, $325 Value)
Starting bid
Step into a world of color, creativity, and slime with a General Admission Gift of Experience voucher to the Sloomoo Institute in Chicago. This voucher may be used toward tickets for their one-of-a-kind, slime-filled interactive experience. (Donated by: Sloomoo Institute Chicago, $200 Value)
Starting bid
Nurture a love of music theatre with four (4) 30-minute lessons at ELFI Studio—one full month of instruction. A great opportunity for students to explore acting, singing and dancing in a supportive, inspiring environment. (Donated by: ELFI Studio, $180 Value)
Starting bid
Capture life's special moments with a gift certificate for 1 mini session from Jamilla Yipp Photography. A mini session includes a 30-minute session with 20 digital images and a $50 print credit. Perfect for family photos, milestones, or updated portraits to treasure for years to come. (Donated by: Jamilla Yipp Photography, $350 Value)
Starting bid
Step into the extraordinary with two (2) WNDR PLUS tickets to WNDR Chicago—on the date and time of your choosing! Explore immersive, interactive art installations designed to ignite your curiosity and engage all your senses. Perfect for date night, a friends’ outing, or a unique family adventure. (Donated by: WNDR Museum Chicago, $130 Value)
Starting bid
Two (2) front row tickets to Harambee 2026! 20th Anniversary Celebrating Black Excellence at Longfellow School on Saturday 2/28 from 1-5pm. The celebration includes Fashion Show, Hair Show, Dance, Music, Poetry and Song. (Donated by: Zawadi Performing Arts, Value: priceless)
Starting bid
Gather your friends for an inspiring book club experience with five (5) copies of Peaceful Renegade by Tanya Prewitt-White. Thought-provoking and empowering, it’s the perfect selection for deep conversation and personal growth. A beautiful opportunity to learn, reflect, and grow — together. (Donated by: Dr. Tanya Prewitt-White, Value: $130)
Starting bid
Refresh, recharge, and reset with a one-month membership for contrast therapy at HEAL Wellness & Longevity! This package includes four sessions of revitalizing cold plunge and sauna therapy — designed to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, ease stress, and leave you feeling incredible. (Donated by Heal Wellness and Longevity, Value: $169)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little coffee shop joy with a $25 gift certificate to Addis Cafe in Oak Park. This beloved local coffee shop is the perfect place to sip freshly brewed coffee, savor a delicious waffle or pastry, meet a friend, dive into a great book, or catch up on work. (Donated by: Addis Cafe, Value: $25)
Starting bid
Find your calm with this beautiful mindfulness bundle which includes a heart-shaped amethyst stone, a meditation bell, and a $25 gift certificate to Gem Jewelry Boutique — everything you need to create peaceful, grounding moments in your day. (Donated by: Gem Jewelry Boutique, Value: $125)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury with a manicure and pedicure at Salon 212 in Oak Park! Whether you're preparing for a special event or simply in need of some well-deserved pampering, you will leave your hands and feet looking polished and feeling refreshed. (Donated by: Salon 212, Value: $85)
Starting bid
Create your own calming ritual with this meditation set from Village & Vessel. This thoughtful bundle includes incense sticks, a beautiful glass incense holder, and matches — everything you need to transform your space into a peaceful retreat. (Donated by: Village and Vessel, Value: $35)
Starting bid
Step up your style and enjoy a gift certificate to Valdo’s Barbershop for a Steam and Shave, valued at $75.! Known for expert cuts and a welcoming atmosphere, Valdo’s delivers precision grooming with a personal touch. (Donated by: Valdo's Barbershop, Value $75)
Starting bid
This package includes round-trip service for up to 50 miles, with extended hours available — perfect for weddings, milestone birthdays, anniversaries, or a memorable night out. (Not valid for major venues or airport transportation.) Because the ride should be just as special as the destination. (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $400)
Starting bid
Enjoy luxury close to home with three (3) $50 gift certificates. Perfect for date nights, homecoming, or a special night out in the OPRF area. (This package includes round-trip service and extended hours, valid in the OPRF area only. No major venues or airport transportation.) (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $150)
Starting bid
Start and end your travels stress-free! Valid for round-trip service to or from O'Hare International Airport or Midway International Airport, this package includes extended hours and complimentary car seats if needed — making it perfect for families and travelers alike. (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $250)
Starting bid
Double the fun! Each certificate covers up to 10 miles with round-trip service included and extended hours available. Ideal for local celebrations, special events, or simply elevating an evening out in style. (Not valid for major venues or airport transportation.) (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $150)
Starting bid
Explore your love of music with this generous gift certificate to the Oak Park School of Music! Valued at $215, you can use this gift certificate towards music lessons and classes to further your musical passions. Expires 2/4/27. (Donated by: Amanda Barker-Ariga, Value: $215)
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