Hosted by

Longfellow Parent-Teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Longfellow Winter Carnival - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

715 Highland Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304, USA

Executive or Personal Coaching with Dr. Tanya Raquel item
Executive or Personal Coaching with Dr. Tanya Raquel
$200

Starting bid

Invest in yourself with a one month unlimited executive or personal coaching certificate with Dr. Tanya Raquel. Thoughtful, empowering, and tailored to your goals, these sessions offer clarity, confidence, and meaningful personal or professional growth, ideal for career transitions, leadership growth or personal clarity. (Donated by: Dr. Tanya Raquel, $1,000 Value)

A Bundle of Skincare Joy item
A Bundle of Skincare Joy
$75

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little luxury with this glow-worthy skincare bundle designed for serious self-care. Includes a $150 Spa Facial Gift Card plus luxe favorites like the Hydrinity Luxe Lip Hydrator, SkinBetter Cleansing Gel, ZO Intense Eye Crème, and a soothing Heating/Cooling Eye Mask for at-home pampering. (Donated by: Sparkle Aesthetics, $300 Value)

Chicago Flyover Experience @ Navy Pier item
Chicago Flyover Experience @ Navy Pier
$35

Starting bid

Soar, explore, and feel the thrill with four (4) single-ride tickets to one of Flyover’s breathtaking immersive experiences. Guests must be at least 40" tall, tickets must be requested at least 72 hours in advance, and all tickets expire 8/31/26. (Donated by: Chicago Flyover, $135 Value)

Centennial Wheel @ Navy Pier item
Centennial Wheel @ Navy Pier
$25

Starting bid

Take in iconic Chicago skyline views from above with four (4) rides on the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier. Tickets cannot be redeemed in July, exclude major holidays, and must be used by 8/21/26. (Donated by: Navy Pier, Inc., $72 Value)

Kidcreate Studio Party item
Kidcreate Studio Party
$100

Starting bid

Make your child’s big day extra special with a fun, creative 1.5-hour birthday party at Kidcreate Studio Oak Park. Valid for up to twelve (12) children and must be redeemed by 12/31/26—supplies, smiles, and memories included. (Donated by: KidCreate Studio, $385 Value)

Blackhawks Autographed Hockey Stick item
Blackhawks Autographed Hockey Stick
$120

Starting bid

An incredible find for any hockey fan, this stick is autographed by multiple members of the 2019–20 Chicago Blackhawks, including stars like Toews, Kane, and Keith. Certificate of authenticity included. A rare piece of memorabilia that’s perfect for display or gifting. (Donated by: Chicago Blackhawks, $450 Value)

Spilt Milk Gift Set item
Spilt Milk Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

The perfect blend of yummy, cozy and caffeinated! This set includes a $25 Spilt Milk gift card, a custom Spilt Milk tote bag, and a 10.5 oz bag of fresh coffee beans—ideal for morning routines or afternoon pick-me-ups. (Donated by: Spilt Milk, $60 Value)

Park District of Oak Park: $25 Gift Certificate #1 item
Park District of Oak Park: $25 Gift Certificate #1
$5

Starting bid

Support creativity, connection, and community with a gift certificate for PDOP Programs. Expires 2/7/27. (Donated by: Park District of Oak Park, $25 Value)

Park District of Oak Park: $25 Gift Certificate #2 item
Park District of Oak Park: $25 Gift Certificate #2
$5

Starting bid

Support creativity, connection, and community with a gift certificate for PDOP Programs. Expires 2/7/27. (Donated by: Park District of Oak Park, $25 Value)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Tickets (2) item
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Tickets (2)
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a magical night of world-class music with two (2) tickets to a Chicago Symphony Orchestra performance at Symphony Center. Seats will be main floor, lower balcony, or best available; rentals and select performances may be excluded. (Donated by: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, $600 Value)

Chicago Bulls Ultimate Fan Experience item
Chicago Bulls Ultimate Fan Experience
$150

Starting bid

A slam-dunk experience for any Bulls fan!  This package includes 

  • Two (2) lower-level tickets to a 2025-26 regular season home game
  • VIP parking for one (1) vehicle 
  • An autographed Ayo Dosunmu (#11) jersey with certificate of authenticity.  

Certificate must be redeemed by 3/1/26 (game date may occur later on a mutually agreed upon date at Bulls' discretion). (Donated by: Michelle Moore and Chicago Bulls, $700 value)

Chicago Fire: Club-Level Tickets (4) item
Chicago Fire: Club-Level Tickets (4)
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the Chicago Fire in style with four (4) Club Level tickets to a 2026 regular season home match. Tickets must be redeemed at least two weeks in advance, are subject to availability, and game date will be mutually agreed upon. (Donated by: Chicago Fire, $180 value)

Chicago Stars FC: North Goal Tickets (4) item
Chicago Stars FC: North Goal Tickets (4)
$35

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of professional soccer with four (4) North Goal tickets to a 2026 Chicago Stars FC home match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets must be redeemed at least 72 hours before kickoff and are subject to availability. (Donated by: Chicago Stars, $130 Value)

Altitude Chicago: One 10-Person Party item
Altitude Chicago: One 10-Person Party
$120

Starting bid

Get ready to jump, bounce, and celebrate with a ten-person table party at Altitude Chicago! Includes 90 minutes of jump time and two large one-topping pizzas, valid at the Chicago location (404 N. Armour St.) and must be redeemed by 2/21/27. (Donated by: Altitude Chicago, $475 Value)

Morton Arboretum: General Entry Passes (6) item
Morton Arboretum: General Entry Passes (6)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy fresh air, beautiful landscapes, and family-friendly adventures with six (6) general admission passes to the Morton Arboretum. Perfect for a peaceful stroll, seasonal events, or an outdoor day with kids. (Donated by: Morton Arboretum, $108 Value)

School of Rock: Beginner Program (1 month) item
School of Rock: Beginner Program (1 month)
$75

Starting bid

Kickstart your child’s musical journey with one month of School of Rock’s beginner program. This gift certificate is valid for up to one month of instruction and must be redeemed by February 2027. (Donated by: School of Rock Oak Park, $400 Value)

Mathnasium: Tutoring (1 month) item
Mathnasium: Tutoring (1 month)
$75

Starting bid

Build confidence and strengthen math skills with one month of free tutoring at Mathnasium. A great opportunity to support learning in a fun, personalized environment. (Donated by: Mathnasium Oak Park, $400 Value)

Schoolhouse Kitchen & Studio: $100 Gift Certificate item
Schoolhouse Kitchen & Studio: $100 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Inspire creativity in the kitchen with a gift certificate to Schoolhouse Kitchen & Studio. Valid toward camps, kids’ cooking classes, family classes, adult classes, and camps, and must be used by 12/31/26. (Donated by: Schoolhouse Kitchen and Studio, $100 Value)

Dive Bar Soap Company: Gift Basket item
Dive Bar Soap Company: Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Clean up your routine with this fun and socially conscious gift basket from Dive Bar Soap. Packed with handcrafted soaps and bath goodies that smell amazing and are crafted right here in Oak Park! (Donated by: Dive Bar Soap Company, $50 Value)

Victory Italian: $100 Gift Certificate item
Victory Italian: $100 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious night out with a gift certificate to Victory Italian. From classic Italian favorites to warm hospitality, this is the perfect excuse for a cozy date night or family dinner. (Donated by: Victory Italian, $100 Value)

Frick Kids Art: Art Class item
Frick Kids Art: Art Class
$50

Starting bid

Let creativity shine with a gift certificate for a party or an event at Frick Kids Art.  Anything from birthday parties, scouting badges, block parties or a girl’s night out…this is the perfect way to have fun and let creativity flow!  Gift certificate is good for a party of up to 12 guests (additional guests are $27 each). (Donated by: Frick Kids Art, $325 Value)

Sloomoo Institute (Slime Museum): Gift Voucher item
Sloomoo Institute (Slime Museum): Gift Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Step into a world of color, creativity, and slime with a General Admission Gift of Experience voucher to the Sloomoo Institute in Chicago. This voucher may be used toward tickets for their one-of-a-kind, slime-filled interactive experience. (Donated by: Sloomoo Institute Chicago, $200 Value)

ELFI Studio: Four (4) 30 min Lessons item
ELFI Studio: Four (4) 30 min Lessons
$40

Starting bid

Nurture a love of music theatre with four (4) 30-minute lessons at ELFI Studio—one full month of instruction. A great opportunity for students to explore acting, singing and dancing in a supportive, inspiring environment. (Donated by: ELFI Studio, $180 Value)

Jamilla Yipp Photography: 1 Mini Session item
Jamilla Yipp Photography: 1 Mini Session
$70

Starting bid

Capture life's special moments with a gift certificate for 1 mini session from Jamilla Yipp Photography. A mini session includes a 30-minute session with 20 digital images and a $50 print credit. Perfect for family photos, milestones, or updated portraits to treasure for years to come. (Donated by: Jamilla Yipp Photography, $350 Value)

WNDR Museum Chicago: 2 Plus Tickets item
WNDR Museum Chicago: 2 Plus Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Step into the extraordinary with two (2) WNDR PLUS tickets to WNDR Chicago—on the date and time of your choosing!  Explore immersive, interactive art installations designed to ignite your curiosity and engage all your senses. Perfect for date night, a friends’ outing, or a unique family adventure. (Donated by: WNDR Museum Chicago, $130 Value)

Front Row at Harambee 2026 – 20th Anniversary Celebration! item
Front Row at Harambee 2026 – 20th Anniversary Celebration!
$10

Starting bid

Two (2) front row tickets to Harambee 2026! 20th Anniversary Celebrating Black Excellence at Longfellow School on Saturday 2/28 from 1-5pm. The celebration includes Fashion Show, Hair Show, Dance, Music, Poetry and Song. (Donated by: Zawadi Performing Arts, Value: priceless)

Book Club Bundle- 5 Copies of "Peaceful Renegade" item
Book Club Bundle- 5 Copies of "Peaceful Renegade"
$25

Starting bid

Gather your friends for an inspiring book club experience with five (5) copies of Peaceful Renegade by Tanya Prewitt-White. Thought-provoking and empowering, it’s the perfect selection for deep conversation and personal growth.  A beautiful opportunity to learn, reflect, and grow — together. (Donated by: Dr. Tanya Prewitt-White, Value: $130)

Cold Plunge & Sauna Therapy item
Cold Plunge & Sauna Therapy
$30

Starting bid

Refresh, recharge, and reset with a one-month membership for contrast therapy at HEAL Wellness & Longevity! This package includes four sessions of revitalizing cold plunge and sauna therapy — designed to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, ease stress, and leave you feeling incredible. (Donated by Heal Wellness and Longevity, Value: $169)

Addis Cafe: $25 Gift Certificate item
Addis Cafe: $25 Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little coffee shop joy with a $25 gift certificate to Addis Cafe in Oak Park. This beloved local coffee shop is the perfect place to sip freshly brewed coffee, savor a delicious waffle or pastry, meet a friend, dive into a great book, or catch up on work. (Donated by: Addis Cafe, Value: $25)

Calming Meditation Set and Gift Certificate from Gem Jewelry item
Calming Meditation Set and Gift Certificate from Gem Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

Find your calm with this beautiful mindfulness bundle which includes a heart-shaped amethyst stone, a meditation bell, and a $25 gift certificate to Gem Jewelry Boutique — everything you need to create peaceful, grounding moments in your day. (Donated by: Gem Jewelry Boutique, Value: $125)

Manicure & Pedicure At Salon 212 item
Manicure & Pedicure At Salon 212
$15

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little luxury with a manicure and pedicure at Salon 212 in Oak Park! Whether you're preparing for a special event or simply in need of some well-deserved pampering, you will leave your hands and feet looking polished and feeling refreshed. (Donated by: Salon 212, Value: $85)

Village and Vessel Meditation Set item
Village and Vessel Meditation Set
$5

Starting bid

Create your own calming ritual with this meditation set from Village & Vessel. This thoughtful bundle includes incense sticks, a beautiful glass incense holder, and matches — everything you need to transform your space into a peaceful retreat. (Donated by: Village and Vessel, Value: $35)

Valdo's Barbershop $75 Gift Certificate item
Valdo's Barbershop $75 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Step up your style and enjoy  a gift certificate to Valdo’s Barbershop for a Steam and Shave, valued at $75.! Known for expert cuts and a welcoming atmosphere, Valdo’s delivers precision grooming with a personal touch. (Donated by: Valdo's Barbershop, Value $75)

OPRF Limo – $400 Gift Certificate (Up to 50 Miles) item
OPRF Limo – $400 Gift Certificate (Up to 50 Miles)
$100

Starting bid

This package includes round-trip service for up to 50 miles, with extended hours available — perfect for weddings, milestone birthdays, anniversaries, or a memorable night out. (Not valid for major venues or airport transportation.) Because the ride should be just as special as the destination. (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $400)

OPRF Limo – Three $50 Gift Certificates ($150 Total Value) item
OPRF Limo – Three $50 Gift Certificates ($150 Total Value)
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy luxury close to home with three (3) $50 gift certificates.  Perfect for date nights, homecoming, or a special night out in the OPRF area.  (This package includes round-trip service and extended hours, valid in the OPRF area only. No major venues or airport transportation.) (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $150)

OPRF Limo – $250 Airport Transportation Gift Certificate item
OPRF Limo – $250 Airport Transportation Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Start and end your travels stress-free! Valid for round-trip service to or from O'Hare International Airport or Midway International Airport, this package includes extended hours and complimentary car seats if needed — making it perfect for families and travelers alike. (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $250)

OPRF Limo – Two $200 Gift Certificates ($400 Total Value) item
OPRF Limo – Two $200 Gift Certificates ($400 Total Value)
$100

Starting bid

Double the fun! Each certificate covers up to 10 miles with round-trip service included and extended hours available. Ideal for local celebrations, special events, or simply elevating an evening out in style. (Not valid for major venues or airport transportation.) (Donated by: OPRF Limo, Value: $150)

Oak Park School of Music: $215 Gift Certificate item
Oak Park School of Music: $215 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Explore your love of music with this generous gift certificate to the Oak Park School of Music!  Valued at $215, you can use this gift certificate towards music lessons and classes to further your musical passions. Expires 2/4/27. (Donated by: Amanda Barker-Ariga, Value: $215)

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