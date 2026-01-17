2026 Loop Music & Art Festival (patrons)

2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction

Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner beverages on Saturday for 2 people)

VIP patio concert seating

2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)

Name listed on the Festival program and festival signage

$75 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)

Private mural tour on Saturday