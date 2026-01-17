2026 Loop Music & Art Festival (patrons)

Early Festival access on Saturday morning. Benefactors receive first dibs on art with a private shopping opportunity from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Opera House Reception area (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for two people)
VIP concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Designated downtown festival parking
Name listed on the Festival program and festival signage
$150 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
12”x16” limited edition 2026 Loop Festival giclée poster
Two free scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (take-away art)
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Early Festival access on Saturday morning. Benefactors receive first dibs on art with a private shopping opportunity from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Opera House Reception area (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for two people)
VIP concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Designated downtown festival parking
Name listed on the Festival program and festival signage
$150 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
12”x16” limited edition 2026 Loop Festival giclée poster
Two free scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (take-away art)
Weekend Collector
$375
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House Reception Area (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for 2 people)
VIP concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist
Designated downtown parking
Name listed on Festival program and festival signage
$125 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
Two free scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (take-away art)
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House Reception Area (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for 2 people)
VIP concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist
Designated downtown parking
Name listed on Festival program and festival signage
$125 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
Two free scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (take-away art)
Weekend Friend
$300
1 VIP Lanyard with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for one person)
VIP concert seating
1 Patron Ribbon to give to your favorite Loop artist
Name listed on Festival program and Festival signage
Private mural tour on Saturday
$100 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the festival)
One free scratch tile from Sloss Furnace demo (take-away art)
1 VIP Lanyard with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Blue Moon Cafe (includes dinner on Friday evening, breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for one person)
VIP concert seating
1 Patron Ribbon to give to your favorite Loop artist
Name listed on Festival program and Festival signage
Private mural tour on Saturday
$100 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the festival)
One free scratch tile from Sloss Furnace demo (take-away art)
Friday Benefactor
$225
Designated downtown festival parking
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at the Dothan Opera House (includes dinner, open bar, and snacks on Friday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating (on Friday)
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and Festival signage
$75 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Designated downtown festival parking
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at the Dothan Opera House (includes dinner, open bar, and snacks on Friday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating (on Friday)
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and Festival signage
$75 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Friday Collector
$175
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at the Dothan Opera House (includes dinner, open bar, and snacks on Friday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating (on Friday)
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and Festival signage
$50 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at the Dothan Opera House (includes dinner, open bar, and snacks on Friday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating (on Friday)
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and Festival signage
$50 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Friday Friend
$125
1 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at the Dothan Opera House (includes dinner, open bar, and snacks on Friday for 1 person)
VIP patio concert seating (on Friday)
1 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and Festival signage
$25 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
1 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at the Dothan Opera House (includes dinner, open bar, and snacks on Friday for 1 person)
VIP patio concert seating (on Friday)
1 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and Festival signage
$25 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Saturday Benefactor
$375
Designated downtown festival parking
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Early Festival access on Saturday morning. Benefactors receive first dibs on art with a private shopping opportunity from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House (includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, beverages, open bar, and snacks on Saturday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and festival signage
$125 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
Two scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (free art)
Designated downtown festival parking
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Early Festival access on Saturday morning. Benefactors receive first dibs on art with a private shopping opportunity from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House (includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, beverages, open bar, and snacks on Saturday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and festival signage
$125 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
Two scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (free art)
Saturday Collector
$375
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner beverages on Saturday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and festival signage
$75 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
Two scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (free art)
2 VIP Lanyards with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner beverages on Saturday for 2 people)
VIP patio concert seating
2 Patron Ribbons to give to your favorite Loop artist(s)
Name listed on the Festival program and festival signage
$75 Loop Loot (money to spend on art at the Festival)
Private mural tour on Saturday
Two scratch tiles for Sloss Furnace demo (free art)
Saturday Friend
$225
1 VIP Lanyard with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House reception area (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for one person)
VIP concert seating
1 Patron Ribbon to give to your favorite Loop artist
Name listed on Festival program and Festival signage
Private mural tour on Saturday
$50 Loop Loot
One scratch tile for Sloss Furnace demo (free art)
1 VIP Lanyard with level distinction
Access to private Patron Hospitality at Dothan Opera House reception area (includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday, and beverages and snacks at the Festival for one person)
VIP concert seating
1 Patron Ribbon to give to your favorite Loop artist
Name listed on Festival program and Festival signage
Private mural tour on Saturday
$50 Loop Loot
One scratch tile for Sloss Furnace demo (free art)
Add a donation for Art in Public Places
$
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