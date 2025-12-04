Lorain County Agriculture society

2026 Lorain County Jr. Fair Sponsor

Premier Sponsor ($1,000 Investment)
$1,000

Ad placed in any show programs produced by JFB for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
The business name is announced before & after every Junior Fair show.
Ad displayed 3 times/scrolling on the show ring monitors before & after every show, using the ring monitors.
Name displayed in the front of Junior Fair Office, Show Ring 4 & 9, Ross Expo Center- Premier Sponsor Section.

Gold Sponsor ($500 Investment)
$500

Ad placed in any show programs produced by JFB for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
The business name is announced before & after every Junior Fair show.
Ad displayed 2 times/scrolling on the show ring monitors before & after every show, using the ring monitors.
Name displayed in the front of Junior Fair Office, Show Ring 4 & 9, Ross Expo Center - Gold Pen Sponsor Section.

Silver Sponsor ($300 Investment)
$300

Ad placed in any show programs produced by JFB for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
Ad displayed 1 time/scrolling on the show ring monitors before & after every show, using the ring monitors.
Name displayed in front of Junior Fair Office during the fair week - Silver Sponsor Section.

Friend of Fair Sponsor (under $300 Investment)
$50

Name/Business listed 1 time in slide show programs produced for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
Name displayed in Junior Fair barns on announcement boards during the fair week.

Add-On Stock the Trailer Donation
$25

Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer Competiton continues! Help our Board take the title for the 4th year in a row while taking care of our community!

