2026 Lorain County Jr. Fair Sponsor

Ad placed in any show programs produced by JFB for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
The business name is announced before & after every Junior Fair show.
Ad displayed 3 times/scrolling on the show ring monitors before & after every show, using the ring monitors.
Name displayed in the front of Junior Fair Office, Show Ring 4 & 9, Ross Expo Center- Premier Sponsor Section.
Ad placed in any show programs produced by JFB for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
The business name is announced before & after every Junior Fair show.
Ad displayed 2 times/scrolling on the show ring monitors before & after every show, using the ring monitors.
Name displayed in the front of Junior Fair Office, Show Ring 4 & 9, Ross Expo Center - Gold Pen Sponsor Section.
Ad placed in any show programs produced by JFB for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
Ad displayed 1 time/scrolling on the show ring monitors before & after every show, using the ring monitors.
Name displayed in front of Junior Fair Office during the fair week - Silver Sponsor Section.
Name/Business listed 1 time in slide show programs produced for Junior Fair shows. (Excluding auction program)
Name displayed in Junior Fair barns on announcement boards during the fair week.
Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer Competiton continues! Help our Board take the title for the 4th year in a row while taking care of our community!
