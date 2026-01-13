Loudoun Pride Festival

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Loudoun Pride Festival

About this shop

2026 Loudoun Pride Vendor Registration

Drive-On Pass item
Drive-On Pass
$10

Vehicle passes permit one vehicle to drive onto the festival field during setup. All others must park in the parking lot and walk in supplies. Due to wear and tear on the field site last year, we are limiting vehicles and appreciate your help and understanding in preserving this beautiful park. Passes are non-transferable.

Standard Site item
Standard Site
$150

Each Standard Site gets you access to the interior rows of our Vendor Tents with an 8' x 8' booth space, a 6-foot table, and two chairs.

Premium Site item
Premium Site
$175

Each Premium Site gets you access to the interior rows of our Vendor Tents with a 10' x 10' booth space, an 8-foot table, and two chairs.

Deluxe Site item
Deluxe Site
$200

Each Deluxe Site gets you access to the exterior rows of our Vendor Tents with an 8' x 10' booth space, an 8-foot table, and two chairs.

Ultimate Site item
Ultimate Site
$225

Each Ultimate Site gets you access to one of the exterior rows of our Vendor Tents with a 10' x 10' booth space, a 10-foot table, and two chairs.

Add a donation for Loudoun Pride Festival

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