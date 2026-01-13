2026 Loudoun Pride Vendor Registration

Offered by
About this shop
Vehicle passes permit one vehicle to drive onto the festival field during setup. All others must park in the parking lot and walk in supplies. Due to wear and tear on the field site last year, we are limiting vehicles and appreciate your help and understanding in preserving this beautiful park. Passes are non-transferable.
Each Standard Site gets you access to the interior rows of our Vendor Tents with an 8' x 8' booth space, a 6-foot table, and two chairs.
Each Premium Site gets you access to the interior rows of our Vendor Tents with a 10' x 10' booth space, an 8-foot table, and two chairs.
Each Deluxe Site gets you access to the exterior rows of our Vendor Tents with an 8' x 10' booth space, an 8-foot table, and two chairs.
Each Ultimate Site gets you access to one of the exterior rows of our Vendor Tents with a 10' x 10' booth space, a 10-foot table, and two chairs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!