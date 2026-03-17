2026 Love for Linley Cup Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
PRINTED NAME will appear on the backs of all Love for Linley Cup Volunteer & Referee Shirts, on a shared banner, and on the Foundation's website. Social shout out.
Zeffy's ticketing service defaults to adding funds to support their platform. You can change the default in the Summary by using the drop-down arrow and selecting "other" then $0 under Contribution.
LARGE LOGO or LARGE NAME on a shared banner, on the backs of all Love for Linley Cup Volunteer & Referee Shirts, on the tournament app/website and link on the Foundation's website. Social shout out.
Zeffy's ticketing service defaults to adding funds to support their platform. You can change the default in the Summary by using the drop-down arrow and selecting "other" then $0 under Contribution.
INCLUDES 2 TEAM ENTRIES
LARGE LOGO or LARGE NAME on an individual banner and on the shared banner, on the backs of all Love for Linley Cup Volunteer & Referee Shirts, on the tournament app/website and link on the Foundation's website. Multi image social spotlight post in FB & IG.
Zeffy's ticketing service defaults to adding funds to support their platform. You can change the default in the Summary by using the drop-down arrow and selecting "other" then $0 under Contribution.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!