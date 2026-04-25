2026 Love Kylie Foundation Memorial Golf Outing

This donation will secure your spot(s) to play in the scramble.
1 player = $135 Foursome= $540 *Please select the correct quantity of golfers participating.*
This donation will secure your spot(s) to play in the scramble.
1 player = $135 Foursome= $540 *Please select the correct quantity of golfers participating.*
Pink Elephant
$2,000
This premiere sponsor donation includes hole advertisement location of your choice, complimentary foursome, Love Kylie Foundation t-shirts, social media exposure, driving range, and putting green advertisement.
We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.
This premiere sponsor donation includes hole advertisement location of your choice, complimentary foursome, Love Kylie Foundation t-shirts, social media exposure, driving range, and putting green advertisement.
We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.
Two Twelve Sponsor
$1,000
This donation includes a hole advertisement location, complimentary foursome, and social media exposure.
We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.
This donation includes a hole advertisement location, complimentary foursome, and social media exposure.
We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.
Hole Sponsor
$250
This donation includes a hole advertisement location.
This donation includes a hole advertisement location.
Kylie Club
$175
This donation includes an advertisement location in the clubhouse.
This donation includes an advertisement location in the clubhouse.
Add a donation for Love Kylie Foundation
$
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