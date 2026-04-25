2026 Love Kylie Foundation Memorial Golf Outing

This premiere sponsor donation includes hole advertisement location of your choice, complimentary foursome, Love Kylie Foundation t-shirts, social media exposure, driving range, and putting green advertisement. We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.

This premiere sponsor donation includes hole advertisement location of your choice, complimentary foursome, Love Kylie Foundation t-shirts, social media exposure, driving range, and putting green advertisement. We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.

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