Love Kylie Foundation

Hosted by

Love Kylie Foundation

About this event

2026 Love Kylie Foundation Memorial Golf Outing

350 Bent Tree Rd

Sunbury, OH 43074, USA

Single Golfer
$135
This donation will secure your spot(s) to play in the scramble. 1 player = $135 Foursome= $540 *Please select the correct quantity of golfers participating.*
Pink Elephant
$2,000
This premiere sponsor donation includes hole advertisement location of your choice, complimentary foursome, Love Kylie Foundation t-shirts, social media exposure, driving range, and putting green advertisement. We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.
Two Twelve Sponsor
$1,000
This donation includes a hole advertisement location, complimentary foursome, and social media exposure. We will contact you via email as the date approaches with further information regarding the above.
Hole Sponsor
$250
This donation includes a hole advertisement location.
Kylie Club
$175
This donation includes an advertisement location in the clubhouse.
Add a donation for Love Kylie Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!