Love Learning Plus

Hosted by

Love Learning Plus

About this event

2026 Love Learning Music Benefit Concert

7777 Concord Rd

Brentwood, TN 37027, USA

General Admission (12 & older)
$75

Dinner will be included with the purchase of each ticket.

General Admission (under 12)
$40

Dinner will be included with the purchase of each ticket.

Reserve a Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Secure 8 tickets and a reserved table for your party to enjoy the event!

Supporter level Sponsorship
$250

Your logo in the event program, a social media shoutout, and your name featured on a shared sponsorship slide at the event.

Encourager level Sponsorship
$500

All Supporter benefits + your logo on event signage + dedicated sponsorship slide at the event.

Champion level Sponsorship
$1,000

All Encourager benefits + verbal recognition at the event, VIP seating (2 free tickets), premium logo placement on all promo materials, and optional booth space in the lobby.

Add a donation for Love Learning Plus

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!