Love Your Trails Day Spring Fundraiser

Come join us for some fun riding before the party gets going! We are organizing a “Poker ride” for all ages- whoever has the best “poker hand” wins!





Ages 12 and over will start at Saris and earn playing cards by riding loops at Saris (limit of 1 loop), Seminole and Quarry Ridge. Each loop will earn you one card. If you ride to every trail system you will get an additional 2 bonus cards! Bring your cards back to Saris and we’ll see who has the best hand. Cash prize for the winner!!





For ages under 12, we’ll keep the route simple and do marked out laps at Saris. Adults welcome to ride with their kids. They get a card for every lap and whoever has the best hand at the end wins a fun door prize!





Suggested $10 donation to enter the 12 and over ride, free for under 12.

Hope to see you there! Meeting time 4:00, riding time 4:15-5:15pm



