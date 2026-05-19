2026 Lowcountry Wildcats Basketball Camp

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8 AM - 10 AM rising 5th and 6th graders These groupings are estimates. Players can slide one direction or another if necessary. EARLY-BIRD ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 6/27
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders with limited experience These groupings are estimates. Players can slide one direction or another if necessary. EARLY-BIRD ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 6/27
1 PM - 3 PM rising 10th+ graders with some JV or V level playing experience These groupings are estimates. Players can slide one direction or another if necessary. EARLY-BIRD ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 6/27
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