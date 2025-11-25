Level Playing Field

Hosted by

Level Playing Field

About this event

2026 - Sponsorship

7900 Fair Oaks Pkwy

Boerne, TX 78015, USA

Title Sponsorship
$20,000

Title Sponsorship Includes:

-Co-Branding with event title on promotional material, including dedicated welcome banner

-Two 4 - Man Team Entry, Team Mulligan & Pro Drive Package Included.

-Tee off on hole #1

-Reserved VIP Parking and Lunch seating for your teams.

-Social media post, website placement, video ad, marketing materials for swag bag.

-Company logo on event T-Shirt


Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:

-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.

This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Platinum Sponsorship Includes:

-Signage on Golf Carts (Up to 36 Carts)

-One 4-Man Team Entry, Team Mulligan & Pro Drive Package Included.

-Reserved VIP Lunch seating for your team.

-Social media post, Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.

-Company Logo on event T-shirt


Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:

-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.

This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Sponsorship Includes:

-Placement Awards Sponsor

-One 4 - Man Team Entry

-Social media post, Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.

-Company Logo on event T-shirt.


Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:

-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.

This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Sponsorship Includes:

-Competition Sponsor

-One 4 - Man Team Entry

-Social media post, Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.

-Company Logo on event T-shirt.


Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:

-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.

This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bronze Sponsorship Includes:

-Tee Signage Sponsor

-One 4 - Man Team Entry

-Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.

-Company Logo on event T-Shirt


Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:

-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.

This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!

Logo Placement Opportunities
$500

Logo Placement Opportunities, at the choice of Level Playing Field.


Examples:

-Beverage Cart

-Bars

-F&B Tables

-Pin Flag (Subject to availability)

-Lunch Table Centerpiece


Video Ad and Marketing materials for swag bag Included.

Limited Logo Placement Opportunities
$250

Limited Logo Placement Opportunities, at the choice of Level Playing Field.


Examples:

-Cart Path Signage

-Marketing Materials for Swag Bag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!