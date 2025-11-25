2026 - Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Title Sponsorship Includes:
-Co-Branding with event title on promotional material, including dedicated welcome banner
-Two 4 - Man Team Entry, Team Mulligan & Pro Drive Package Included.
-Tee off on hole #1
-Reserved VIP Parking and Lunch seating for your teams.
-Social media post, website placement, video ad, marketing materials for swag bag.
-Company logo on event T-Shirt
Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:
-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.
This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!
Platinum Sponsorship Includes:
-Signage on Golf Carts (Up to 36 Carts)
-One 4-Man Team Entry, Team Mulligan & Pro Drive Package Included.
-Reserved VIP Lunch seating for your team.
-Social media post, Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.
-Company Logo on event T-shirt
Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:
-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.
This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!
Gold Sponsorship Includes:
-Placement Awards Sponsor
-One 4 - Man Team Entry
-Social media post, Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.
-Company Logo on event T-shirt.
Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:
-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.
This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!
Silver Sponsorship Includes:
-Competition Sponsor
-One 4 - Man Team Entry
-Social media post, Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.
-Company Logo on event T-shirt.
Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:
-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.
This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!
Bronze Sponsorship Includes:
-Tee Signage Sponsor
-One 4 - Man Team Entry
-Website placement, Video Ad, Marketing materials for swag bag.
-Company Logo on event T-Shirt
Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:
-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.
This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!
Logo Placement Opportunities, at the choice of Level Playing Field.
Examples:
-Beverage Cart
-Bars
-F&B Tables
-Pin Flag (Subject to availability)
-Lunch Table Centerpiece
Video Ad and Marketing materials for swag bag Included.
Limited Logo Placement Opportunities, at the choice of Level Playing Field.
Examples:
-Cart Path Signage
-Marketing Materials for Swag Bag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!