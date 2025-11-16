2026 - Team Entry

Team of Four



Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:



-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.

-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.

-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.

-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.

-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp

-Awards lunch and prizes

-Take home a swag bag.



This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!