2026 - Team Entry

Hosted by
About this event
Team of Four
Gather your golfing companions and take part in the LPF Golf Tournament as a formidable team of four. This package offers an all-inclusive golfing experience on the prestigious Live Oak Course at the Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. Each team member will enjoy:
-A collective check-in time at 7:30 AM for a shared golfing adventure.
-Breakfast Tacos and Refreshments provided.
-Access to the driving range and chipping green to warm up as a team until 9 AM.
-Green fees and cart fees for the entire team.
-Shotgun start at 9 AM, featuring live digital scoring via GolfGeniusApp
-Awards lunch and prizes
-Take home a swag bag.
This is not just an opportunity to showcase your team’s prowess but also a chance to champion equal opportunities for young athletes in and around San Antonio. Assemble your team and join us for an unforgettable day on the greens!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!