2026 - Tournament Volunteers

Be a vital part of the Level Playing Field Annual Golf Tournament by joining our dedicated volunteer team. Volunteers help bring the event to life on the prestigious Live Oak Course at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks, TX. As a Level Playing Field Volunteer, you’ll support tournament operations while contributing directly to expanding opportunities for young athletes across San Antonio.





Volunteers will enjoy:

A collective check-in at 7:00 AM to kick off a fun, purpose-driven day.

Breakfast tacos and refreshments to start your morning strong.

Opportunities to assist with golfer check-in, hole monitoring, contest coordination, raffle tables, and hospitality stations .

A chance to work alongside the Level Playing Field team, sponsors, and community supporters.

An invitation to enjoy the awards lunch and prize ceremony after play concludes.

A complimentary Level Playing Field Volunteer Swag Bag as a thank-you for your service.

Volunteering at the Level Playing Field Golf Tournament is more than event support—it’s an opportunity to help level the playing field for youth athletes while being part of an unforgettable day on the course. Step up, get involved, and make a meaningful impact!