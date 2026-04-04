Lake Stevens Pride

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Lake Stevens Pride

About this event

2026 LS Pride Vendor Signup

9317 29th St NE

Lake Stevens, WA 98258, USA

Standard 10x10 Vending Booth - Each (Check Payment)
Free

$100.00 paid by check. $0.00 today.

Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. This is subject to further rules. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 731 State Route 9 Ne, Ste 101-5000, Lake Stevens, WA 98258-1914 in the amount of $100.00. Checks/Money Orders MUST be received no later than 5/15/2026 to hold the reservation.

Standard 10x10 Vending Booth - Each (Credit/Debit Payment)
$100
Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. This is subject to further rules.
Non-Profit 10x10 Vending Booth - Each (Credit/Debit Card)
$50

Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. Can't afford a booth? Email [email protected] and ask explain why you would be a good candidate for an LSPride booth sponsorship. This is subject to further rules.

Non-Profit 10x10 Vending Booth - Each (Check Payment)
Free

$50.00 when paid by check. $0.00 today.

Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. Can't afford a booth? Email [email protected] and ask explain why you would be a good candidate for an LSPride booth sponsorship. This is subject to further rules. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 3315 Paine Ave, Everett, WA, 98201. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 731 State Route 9 Ne, Ste 101-5000, Lake Stevens, WA 98258-1914 in the amount of $50.00. Checks/Money Orders MUST be received no later than 5/15/2026 to hold the reservation.

Food Truck (Credit/Debit Card)
$100

We welcome food trucks to join of all sorts! You must be fully self contained and be able to pass a health department and/or fire department inspection. This is subject to further rules, including tarping under your vehicle to protect the concrete surface.

Food Truck (Check Payment)
Free

$100.00 when paid by check. $0.00 today.

We welcome food trucks to join of all sorts! You must be fully self contained and be able to pass a health department and/or fire department inspection. This is subject to further rules, including tarping under your vehicle to protect the concrete surface. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 731 State Route 9 Ne, Ste 101-5000, Lake Stevens, WA 98258-1914 in the amount of $100.00. Checks/Money Orders MUST be received no later than 5/15/2026 to hold the reservation.

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