2026 LS Pride Vendor Signup

$50.00 when paid by check. $0.00 today.



Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. Can't afford a booth? Email [email protected] and ask explain why you would be a good candidate for an LSPride booth sponsorship. This is subject to further rules. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 3315 Paine Ave, Everett, WA, 98201. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 731 State Route 9 Ne, Ste 101-5000, Lake Stevens, WA 98258-1914 in the amount of $50.00. Checks/Money Orders MUST be received no later than 5/15/2026 to hold the reservation.