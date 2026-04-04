2026 LS Pride Vendor Signup

About this event
$100.00 paid by check. $0.00 today.
Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. This is subject to further rules. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 731 State Route 9 Ne, Ste 101-5000, Lake Stevens, WA 98258-1914 in the amount of $100.00. Checks/Money Orders MUST be received no later than 5/15/2026 to hold the reservation.
Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. Can't afford a booth? Email [email protected] and ask explain why you would be a good candidate for an LSPride booth sponsorship. This is subject to further rules.
$50.00 when paid by check. $0.00 today.
Come vend with us! Bring your 10x10 vending tent with 25 - lbs weights for each corner. No stakes may be used in the grass. Up to four booths in a row may be joined together. Can't afford a booth? Email [email protected] and ask explain why you would be a good candidate for an LSPride booth sponsorship. This is subject to further rules. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 3315 Paine Ave, Everett, WA, 98201. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 731 State Route 9 Ne, Ste 101-5000, Lake Stevens, WA 98258-1914 in the amount of $50.00. Checks/Money Orders MUST be received no later than 5/15/2026 to hold the reservation.
We welcome food trucks to join of all sorts! You must be fully self contained and be able to pass a health department and/or fire department inspection. This is subject to further rules, including tarping under your vehicle to protect the concrete surface.
$100.00 when paid by check. $0.00 today.
We welcome food trucks to join of all sorts! You must be fully self contained and be able to pass a health department and/or fire department inspection. This is subject to further rules, including tarping under your vehicle to protect the concrete surface. Make checks to Lake Stevens Pride, mail to 731 State Route 9 Ne, Ste 101-5000, Lake Stevens, WA 98258-1914 in the amount of $100.00. Checks/Money Orders MUST be received no later than 5/15/2026 to hold the reservation.
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