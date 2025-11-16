2026 LSO DKG State Convention

Hosted by
About this event
Convention Registration (Required for Members and Non-Members)
Everyone is invited! Please select this ticket to indicate your plans to attend the social event.
Complimentary breakfast is included in the hotel room rates. Please indicate if you will be a Hotel Bentley guest and will take advantage of the complimentary breakfast.
Saturday, March 14 (12:30 PM)
Saturday, March 14 (6 PM)
Complimentary breakfast is included in the hotel room rates. Please indicate if you will be a Hotel Bentley guest and will take advantage of the complimentary breakfast.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!