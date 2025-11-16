Louisiana State Organization Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

Hosted by

Louisiana State Organization Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

About this event

2026 LSO DKG State Convention

Hotel Bentley

200 Desoto St, Alexandria, LA 71301, USA

Registration
$40
Available until Feb 16

Convention Registration (Required for Members and Non-Members)

Friday Night Social
Free

Everyone is invited! Please select this ticket to indicate your plans to attend the social event.

Complimentary Breakfast - Saturday
Free

Complimentary breakfast is included in the hotel room rates. Please indicate if you will be a Hotel Bentley guest and will take advantage of the complimentary breakfast.

Birthday Luncheon
$45
Available until Mar 2

Saturday, March 14 (12:30 PM)

Founders Banquet
$45
Available until Mar 2

Saturday, March 14 (6 PM)

Complimentary Breakfast - Sunday
Free

Complimentary breakfast is included in the hotel room rates. Please indicate if you will be a Hotel Bentley guest and will take advantage of the complimentary breakfast.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!