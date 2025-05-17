2026 LTS and Convention - Business Rate Sheet

9840 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819

Convention Patron Sponsor item
Convention Patron Sponsor
$2,500

Price includes the following:
o Logo on Convention Signage
o Announcement in December Communique w/Logo
o Full Page Ads in February & April Communique ($600 Value) OR two-night stay at the Rosen Centre Hotel
o Two Seats @ Dinner Table(s) ($100 Value) w/
Opportunity to Address Guests
Vendor Table ($300 Value)

Awards Dinner & Casino Night Sponsor: item
Awards Dinner & Casino Night Sponsor:
$1,000

Price includes the following:
o Logo on Casino Night Signage
o Announcement in December Communique w/Logo
o Full Page Ad in February Communique ($300 Value)

o Vendor Table ($300 Value)

Casino Event Tables Sponsor item
Casino Event Tables Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of the Blackjack Tables, Roulette Wheel Table, Craps Table, OR Texas Hold'em Tables.

Vendor Table Only item
Vendor Table Only
$300

Display your table for the duration of this event

Gift Basket Donation item
Gift Basket Donation
free

(Suggested Value up to $250)
o Used for Casino Player Prizes & Auction Items

