2026 Lucky Shot Raffle Contest

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About this event
This year we’re raffling off something special… Gary's 2022 Trojan EV Walk-Thru Golf Cart!
Fully upgraded by Precision Custom Carts and ready to drive away with one lucky winner!
Only 100 tickets available
🎟 $100 per ticket
Golf Cart Features:
✔ NEW Batteries
✔ Premium Bluetooth Audio with Light Up Speakers
✔ Low Profile Tires
✔ Upgraded Motor
✔ Retractable Club Cover
✔ Seatbelts
✔ Side Mirrors with Turn Signals
Winner responsible for pickup from South Shore Harbor in League City.
Win a two night stay at Salty Bay Getaway! Salty Bay Getaway is a luxurious, family-friendly vacation rental in the desirable Beachside Village near historic downtown Galveston. The home offers easy beach access along with standout amenities like a private pool, fire pit, BBQ, and outdoor dining areas. Inside, enjoy an open-concept living space, chef’s kitchen, and four well-appointed bedrooms that sleeps 16 people.
Must be used within 1 year. Dates subject to availability. Cannot be used on Memorial Day, 4th of July or Labor Day weekends.
https://tinyurl.com/airbnbsaltybaygetaway
Win a 1-day inshore fishing trip for up to 3 people, including 2 days of lodging at Venice Marina! Enjoy a chartered trip with Captain Brandon Ballay.
Valid for 1 year, but not available during Memorial Day, 4th of July, or Labor Day weekends. Dates subject to availability. Trip donation generously provided by Brandon and Ann Marie Ballay. www.veniceoutdoors.com
Two Night Condo Stay on Lake Travis. Must be used within 1 year. Dates subject to availability. Cannot be used on holidays. No pets.
https://www.vrbo.com/2512906?dateless=true
Condo stay generously donated by Maureen and Wally Hogan.
Set of Four Astros tickets. Section 128, row 8. May 16th vs Texas Rangers.
This Two Night Stay at Hotel ZaZa Museum District's Splendito Suite includes parking.
Luxurious and oversized, the 3-room suite features a spacious living room overlooking the Houston Museum District, flat screen TV, plush seating, separate dining room with spectacular views, and private king bedroom with flat screen TV and extra large bathroom with separate shower and standard tub, WiFi, in-room safe and refrigerator.
Certificate covers room, tax, and fees and overnight parking only. Subject to availability. Holidays and Blackout Dates excluded.
The winner will enjoy a two night stay at Hotel Fontenot in New Orleans, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Lula Restaurant and Distillery. Includes basket of 4 liquors from Lula.
Hotel stay subject to availability and blackout dates.
Basket includes:
Blanton's Single Barrel, Stag Barrel Proof, Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked, Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch, Eagle Rare 10 Year, Frank August Small Batch, 1792 Single Barrel, Whistle Pig
**MUST BE LOCAL TO THE HOUSTON AREA FOR PICKUP**
JETSET Modern Pilates 5-Class Pack
1340 E League City Parkway, League City, TX 77573
Must be used within 3 months
Donation generously provided by Cameron and Rachel LeClaire.
Two Night Axis Hunting Trip to Rocksprings, TX.
Must be used within 1 year. Trip donation generously provided by Paradigm.
Turtlebox Outdoor Waterproof Speaker.
Donation generously provided by Bartlett Group.
**MUST BE LOCAL TO THE HOUSTON AREA FOR PICKUP**
Includes 3 Bottles of Wine
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!