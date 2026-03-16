2026 Lucky Shot Raffle Contest

This year we’re raffling off something special… Gary's 2022 Trojan EV Walk-Thru Golf Cart!



Fully upgraded by Precision Custom Carts and ready to drive away with one lucky winner!

Only 100 tickets available

🎟 $100 per ticket





Golf Cart Features:

✔ NEW Batteries

✔ Premium Bluetooth Audio with Light Up Speakers

✔ Low Profile Tires

✔ Upgraded Motor

✔ Retractable Club Cover

✔ Seatbelts

✔ Side Mirrors with Turn Signals





Winner responsible for pickup from South Shore Harbor in League City.