Asian Business Association Foundation

Hosted by

Asian Business Association Foundation

About this event

2026 Lunar New Year Celebration

3709 Convoy St

San Diego, CA 92111, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Enjoy full access to the event program, including participation in all main activities, with the following benefits:

  • Admission for 10 guests
  • Listing on all digital marketing as Presenting Sponsor
  • Logo on event signage and screen presentation at the event
  • Drink ticket for each guest
Community Sponsor
$3,000

Enjoy full access to the event program, including participation in all main activities, with the following benefits:

  • Admission for 10 guests
  • Listing on all digital marketing as Community Sponsor
  • Logo on event signage and screen presentation at the event
  • Drink ticket for each guest
Cocktail Sponsor
$1,500

Enjoy full access to the event program, including participation in all main activities, with the following benefits:

  • Admission for 5 guests
  • Drink ticket for each guest
General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for Asian Business Association Foundation

$

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