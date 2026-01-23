2026 Lunar New Year Banquet Sponsorships

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About this event
Each VIP package comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and soju for the table. Groups of 4+ also receive prosecco.
Individuals who purchase VIP tickets will be thanked by name (contact us to request anonymity) on our website, social media, and during the event.
Each table seats 8.
It's your year! Our presenting sponsorship includes:
The VIP table comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and both soju and prosecco for the table.
Go for Gold! Our Gold sponsorship includes:
The VIP table comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and both soju and prosecco for the table.
Your support is invaluable! Our Jade sponsorship includes:
The VIP table comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and both soju and prosecco for the table.
Need a more flexible option to support the event?
We are accepting financial contributions of any amount— as well as in-kind donations, event supplies, and gift cards.
Please email us at [email protected] if you're interested in making a non-financial contribution.
All contributors have our deepest gratitude and will receive recognition on our website, social media, and at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!