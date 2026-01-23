Taiwanese American Professionals, DC Chapter

Hosted by

Taiwanese American Professionals, DC Chapter

About this event

2026 Lunar New Year Banquet Sponsorships

2111 Decatur Pl NW

Washington, DC 20008, USA

VIP Ticket
$125

Each VIP package comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and soju for the table. Groups of 4+ also receive prosecco.


Individuals who purchase VIP tickets will be thanked by name (contact us to request anonymity) on our website, social media, and during the event.


Each table seats 8.

Fire Horse - Presenting Sponsorship
$4,000

It's your year! Our presenting sponsorship includes:

  • Large logo placement (alongside TAP-DC logo) on primary event materials
  • 3-minute speaking slot to address attendees
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional materials
  • 30-second verbal promotion during event
  • One VIP table (8 VIP tickets)
  • Sponsor recognition on our website, social media, during the event, and on select print materials

The VIP table comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and both soju and prosecco for the table.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

Go for Gold! Our Gold sponsorship includes:

  • 30-second verbal promotion during event
  • Small logo placement on major event materials
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional materials
  • One VIP table (8 VIP tickets)
  • Sponsor recognition on our website, social media, during the event, and on select print materials

The VIP table comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and both soju and prosecco for the table.

Jade Sponsorship
$1,000

Your support is invaluable! Our Jade sponsorship includes:

  • One VIP table (8 VIP tickets)
  • Sponsor recognition on our website, social media, during the event, and on select print materials

The VIP table comes with reserved seating, a preferred view, priority for dinner service, and both soju and prosecco for the table.

Donate-What-You-Wish
Pay what you can

Need a more flexible option to support the event?


We are accepting financial contributions of any amount— as well as in-kind donations, event supplies, and gift cards.


Please email us at [email protected] if you're interested in making a non-financial contribution.


All contributors have our deepest gratitude and will receive recognition on our website, social media, and at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!