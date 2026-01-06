Korean Community of Ridgewood

Hosted by

Korean Community of Ridgewood

About this event

2026 Lunar New Year Festival Volunteers Sign-up

627 E Ridgewood Ave

Ridgewood, NJ 07450, USA

Food Team(Adult)
Free

Food set-up and distribution


Food Team(Adult) (Copy)
Free

Food set-up and distribution


Food Team(High school student)
Free

Food set-up and distribution( High school student )

Program Team(Adult)
Free

Helping the performing teams arrive and prepare for the performance

Ticket Booth(Adult)
Free

Assist with ticket check-in upon audience entry

Flow Staff(Adult)
Free

Guide people, assist with navigation


Flow Staff(High school student)
Free

Guide people, assist with navigation

- High school students

Decorate/ Photo & Game Booth(Adult)
Free

Explain the game and help them try it out

Photography & Videography(Adult)
Free

Performance videos & event photos

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