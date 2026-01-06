2026 Lunar New Year Festival Volunteers Sign-up

About this event
Food set-up and distribution
Food set-up and distribution
Food set-up and distribution( High school student )
Helping the performing teams arrive and prepare for the performance
Assist with ticket check-in upon audience entry
Guide people, assist with navigation
Guide people, assist with navigation
- High school students
Explain the game and help them try it out
Performance videos & event photos
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