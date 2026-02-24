Taiwanese American Professionals, DC Chapter

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Taiwanese American Professionals, DC Chapter

About this event

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2026 Lunar New Year Silent Auction

Triple Treat Trio item
Triple Treat Trio
$25

Starting bid

Retail Price: $42
One of each mix, endless dessert possibilities.

Can’t pick a favorite? This trio includes all 3 signature mixes so you can bake your way through every craving or gift a pantry-ready trio.

What’s Inside

  • Ube Blondie Mix – Chewy blondies with real ube for that nutty, vanilla-coconut sweetness
  • Miso Caramel Brownie Mix – Fudgy brownies with a salty-sweet-umami Miso Caramel center
  • Spiced Yellow Cake Mix – Fluffy yellow cake with aromatic cherry-almond notes and cardamom syrup for extra moisture

Why You’ll Love It

  • Something for every mood: fudgy, chewy, or aromatic
  • Easy, impressive bakes in under an hour
  • Shelf-stable and gift-ready
  • Classic desserts with bold, global, & unexpected twists
  • Bake for a party, treat yourself, or share the gift of dessert – all in one bundle
Teaism $50 Gift Card item
Teaism $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Retail Price: $50

$50 value of a Teaism Gift card

Blue Fish Chopsticks Gift Set (4 Pairs) item
Blue Fish Chopsticks Gift Set (4 Pairs)
$15

Starting bid

Retail Price: Unknown


4 pairs of bamboo chopsticks and ceramic chopstick holders.


These cute and stylish ceramic chopstick holders are shaped like fish, and come with 4 pairs of bamboo chopsticks.

Ceramic Sake Set item
Ceramic Sake Set
$15

Starting bid

Retail Price: Unknown

1 sake carafe and two safe cups.

Lady M $100 Gift Card item
Lady M $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Retail Price: $100

Lady M is a global leader in luxury confections, renowned for its Signature Mille Crêpes cakes. Since opening our first boutique in New York City in 2004, we have expanded worldwide, blending the artistry of French patisserie with the refined elegance of Japanese aesthetics. For more information, visit LadyM.com.


Lady M cakes and crepe biscuits can be delivered nationwide. Visit the Lady M boutique inside Tysons Galleria to explore the full menu.


1699 M Galleria at Tysons II #2796

Tysons, VA 22102

LNY Milky Lactase Enzyme Cards (2) item
LNY Milky Lactase Enzyme Cards (2)
$15

Starting bid

Retail Price: $29

A lactase enzyme supplement more powerful than Lactaid and more convenient to carry.


These tablets deliver an astounding 10,800 FCC of lactase enzyme.


This pair of Milky cards holds 48 total tablets, effortlessly sliding into your wallet or purse just like a credit card.


Unlike other lactase enzyme supplements that may contain FODMAP sweeteners like Mannitol, Milky is thoughtfully created without these additives, thereby reducing the risk of unpleasant side effects.

2 Jars of Yun Hai Nyonya Garlic Chili Sauce item
2 Jars of Yun Hai Nyonya Garlic Chili Sauce
$15

Starting bid

Retail Price: $22 ($11 per jar)

Nyonya Sauce is a garlic vinegar chili sauce originating in the Peranakan cooking traditions of Penang, Malaysia. It’s produced by Ewe and Yishan of Mama Nyonya, a husband and wife team based in Central Taiwan. The recipe comes from Ewe’s great grandmother, who prepared it as a condiment for the family’s daily use and encouraged the couple to produce it in Taiwan after sampling the garlic grown on Yishan's family farm.

The garlic used in the sauce is the key ingredient for a startlingly fresh flavor. Yishan's family grows a specific kind of hard neck garlic called He Mei 和美蒜 that has smaller, spicier cloves than other varieties. The pepper mix? Well that's a family secret (and pretty elaborate, as far as I can tell).

Nyonya sauce is made in Changhua County, Taiwan. Each bottle is stamped with the date of manufacture. It’s available in two spice levels: spicy and mild.

Lucky Cat Chopsticks Gift Set (2 Pairs) item
Lucky Cat Chopsticks Gift Set (2 Pairs)
$10

Starting bid

Retail Price: Unknown


2 pairs of bamboo chopsticks and ceramic chopstick holders.


The lucky cat is a timeless and globally-loved symbol of good fortune. These small ceramic cats serve as adorable and practical chopstick holders, and come with two pairs of matching chopsticks.

2 Tickets to the Spring Sake Festival item
2 Tickets to the Spring Sake Festival
$100

Starting bid

Retail: $200 ($100 per ticket)


Join us for the Fourth Annual Spring Sake Festival, hosted by DC Sake Co at the Washington Marriott Capitol Hill!

In Japan, there is a cultural practice called Hanami, a tradition in Japan that celebrates the beauty of the passing seasons. People gather and picnic under the trees to admire the blooming cherry blossoms, which are seen as a symbol of life’s transience and beauty, all while sipping on those delicious sakes.

This spring, we are continuing the tradition. We are hosting the fourth-annual Spring Sake Festival. The festival is about spring, sake and sake appreciation.

Here is what to expect at this event:

  • Meet some of the top sake professionals in the US
  • Try over 100 different imported and craft sakes at your own pace

Including:

  • Some sakes that are not yet available in DC
  • Some very LIMITED spring seasonal sakes
  • Discover your favorite sake
    Taste sakes → Wowed by sakes → Order those sakes!

Time to explore the world of sake through the fourth-annual Spring Sake Festival!

More details: https://dcsake.com/products/spring-sake-festival

Pokémon Haneda Airport HND Limited Edition Plush
$15

Starting bid

Retail Price: Unknown


Pikachu plush in a Haneda Airport flight attendant uniform.

Loveboat, Taipei Paperback Book item
Loveboat, Taipei Paperback Book
$10

Starting bid

Retail Price: $15.99


An instant New York Times Bestseller and Indie Bestseller! Loveboat, Taipei is a novel by Abigail Hing Wen.


"And just like that, Ever Wong’s summer takes an unexpected turn. Gone is Chien Tan, the strict educational program in Taiwan that Ever was expecting. In its place, she finds Loveboat: a summer-long free-for-all where hookups abound, adults turn a blind eye, snake-blood sake flows abundantly, and the nightlife runs nonstop."

3 Yun Hai Aiyu Jelly Kits item
3 Yun Hai Aiyu Jelly Kits
$25

Starting bid

Retail Price: $42
The golden child of Taiwanese summer desserts, Ai Yu 愛玉 is an amber-colored jelly commonly served with lemons, honey, and wild starch pearls 山粉圓 in tea shops and night markets across the Taiwan. The jelly is made from the seeds of the Ai Yu Jelly Fig (Ficus pumila var. awkeotsang), a plant native to Taiwan with deep significance to the indigenous communities in the Alishan Mountain Range.

To make Ai Yu Jelly, the tiny fig seeds are placed in a mesh bag and rinsed in spring water. This causes them to release pectin that interacts with minerals and sets the water into a jelly. To serve, chill the jelly, scoop it out, and top with honey syrup and lemon juice.

This all-in-one Ai Yu Jelly 愛玉 Kit has everything you need to get started (minus the mineral water):

Taiwanese Homestyle Cooking Cookbook item
Taiwanese Homestyle Cooking Cookbook
$20

Starting bid

Retail Price: $38


Produced by Taiwanese American Citizens League – Leading Youth Forward (TACL-LYF), the book is a beautiful bilingual compilation of recipes written, tested, and passed down by our Taiwanese parents and grandparents in collaboration with 2nd generation Taiwanese Americans. It includes suggested menus for various occasions and quick guidelines for prep time, complexity level, and significance in Taiwanese culture.

Yun Hai Taiwanese Mailbox item
Yun Hai Taiwanese Mailbox
$25

Starting bid

Retail Price: $45

These green and red mailboxes are icons of Taiwanese hardware store vernacular. You can find them woven through every locale, from seaside to mountain top. With age, they develop their own patina—the sun fades red to pink, and the rain washes green into grey. Over time, they become individuals, each with a different aspect, reflecting their life of use.

This mailbox is one of those anonymous, magic objects that telegraphs Taiwanese vibes of the warmest kind. We’ve had one displayed as an object in our storefront since day one. So many of you requested one, we decided to bring them in, only to discover it comes in a super cute box.

Receive mail the Taiwanese way, or just hang one on your wall for max nostalgia, as seen in Dwell.

The mailbox can be mounted with four screw holes. It includes two keys. To deposit mail, push the white flap labeled 信箱 (translation mailbox). To retrieve mail, unlock and pull open the red door.

Mounting hardware not included.

Lion Dance Puppet in Purple/Pink item
Lion Dance Puppet in Purple/Pink item
Lion Dance Puppet in Purple/Pink
$15

Starting bid

Retail Price: Unknown


Please note: The first photo is just a reference! See the second photo for accurate coloration.

Victo Ngai 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle item
Victo Ngai 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$15

Starting bid

Retail Price: $29

Every day people go about their days in this illustration of a busy street in China.


City Prayer — Original Illustration by Artist Victo Ngai

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Finished Puzzle Size: 19.25"x26.625"

Linen Style Finish to reduce glare

Made in USA

Recommended Age: 13+ Years

Taiwan Beer item
Taiwan Beer
$30

Starting bid

Retail Price: Unknown


Alcohol flown in straight from Taiwan courtesy of the Cultural Center of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!