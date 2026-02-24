2026 Lunar New Year Silent Auction

Retail Price: $45

These green and red mailboxes are icons of Taiwanese hardware store vernacular. You can find them woven through every locale, from seaside to mountain top. With age, they develop their own patina—the sun fades red to pink, and the rain washes green into grey. Over time, they become individuals, each with a different aspect, reflecting their life of use.



This mailbox is one of those anonymous, magic objects that telegraphs Taiwanese vibes of the warmest kind. We’ve had one displayed as an object in our storefront since day one. So many of you requested one, we decided to bring them in, only to discover it comes in a super cute box.



Receive mail the Taiwanese way, or just hang one on your wall for max nostalgia, as seen in Dwell.



The mailbox can be mounted with four screw holes. It includes two keys. To deposit mail, push the white flap labeled 信箱 (translation mailbox). To retrieve mail, unlock and pull open the red door.



Mounting hardware not included.