2026 Lunar New Year Silent Auction

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Retail Price: $42
One of each mix, endless dessert possibilities.
Can’t pick a favorite? This trio includes all 3 signature mixes so you can bake your way through every craving or gift a pantry-ready trio.
What’s Inside
Why You’ll Love It
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Retail Price: $50
$50 value of a Teaism Gift card
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Retail Price: Unknown
4 pairs of bamboo chopsticks and ceramic chopstick holders.
These cute and stylish ceramic chopstick holders are shaped like fish, and come with 4 pairs of bamboo chopsticks.
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Retail Price: Unknown
1 sake carafe and two safe cups.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $100
Lady M is a global leader in luxury confections, renowned for its Signature Mille Crêpes cakes. Since opening our first boutique in New York City in 2004, we have expanded worldwide, blending the artistry of French patisserie with the refined elegance of Japanese aesthetics. For more information, visit LadyM.com.
Lady M cakes and crepe biscuits can be delivered nationwide. Visit the Lady M boutique inside Tysons Galleria to explore the full menu.
1699 M Galleria at Tysons II #2796
Tysons, VA 22102
Starting bid
Retail Price: $29
A lactase enzyme supplement more powerful than Lactaid and more convenient to carry.
These tablets deliver an astounding 10,800 FCC of lactase enzyme.
This pair of Milky cards holds 48 total tablets, effortlessly sliding into your wallet or purse just like a credit card.
Unlike other lactase enzyme supplements that may contain FODMAP sweeteners like Mannitol, Milky is thoughtfully created without these additives, thereby reducing the risk of unpleasant side effects.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $22 ($11 per jar)
Nyonya Sauce is a garlic vinegar chili sauce originating in the Peranakan cooking traditions of Penang, Malaysia. It’s produced by Ewe and Yishan of Mama Nyonya, a husband and wife team based in Central Taiwan. The recipe comes from Ewe’s great grandmother, who prepared it as a condiment for the family’s daily use and encouraged the couple to produce it in Taiwan after sampling the garlic grown on Yishan's family farm.
The garlic used in the sauce is the key ingredient for a startlingly fresh flavor. Yishan's family grows a specific kind of hard neck garlic called He Mei 和美蒜 that has smaller, spicier cloves than other varieties. The pepper mix? Well that's a family secret (and pretty elaborate, as far as I can tell).
Nyonya sauce is made in Changhua County, Taiwan. Each bottle is stamped with the date of manufacture. It’s available in two spice levels: spicy and mild.
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Retail Price: Unknown
2 pairs of bamboo chopsticks and ceramic chopstick holders.
The lucky cat is a timeless and globally-loved symbol of good fortune. These small ceramic cats serve as adorable and practical chopstick holders, and come with two pairs of matching chopsticks.
Starting bid
Retail: $200 ($100 per ticket)
Join us for the Fourth Annual Spring Sake Festival, hosted by DC Sake Co at the Washington Marriott Capitol Hill!
In Japan, there is a cultural practice called Hanami, a tradition in Japan that celebrates the beauty of the passing seasons. People gather and picnic under the trees to admire the blooming cherry blossoms, which are seen as a symbol of life’s transience and beauty, all while sipping on those delicious sakes.
This spring, we are continuing the tradition. We are hosting the fourth-annual Spring Sake Festival. The festival is about spring, sake and sake appreciation.
Here is what to expect at this event:
Including:
Time to explore the world of sake through the fourth-annual Spring Sake Festival!
More details: https://dcsake.com/products/spring-sake-festival
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Retail Price: Unknown
Pikachu plush in a Haneda Airport flight attendant uniform.
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Retail Price: $15.99
An instant New York Times Bestseller and Indie Bestseller! Loveboat, Taipei is a novel by Abigail Hing Wen.
"And just like that, Ever Wong’s summer takes an unexpected turn. Gone is Chien Tan, the strict educational program in Taiwan that Ever was expecting. In its place, she finds Loveboat: a summer-long free-for-all where hookups abound, adults turn a blind eye, snake-blood sake flows abundantly, and the nightlife runs nonstop."
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Retail Price: $42
The golden child of Taiwanese summer desserts, Ai Yu 愛玉 is an amber-colored jelly commonly served with lemons, honey, and wild starch pearls 山粉圓 in tea shops and night markets across the Taiwan. The jelly is made from the seeds of the Ai Yu Jelly Fig (Ficus pumila var. awkeotsang), a plant native to Taiwan with deep significance to the indigenous communities in the Alishan Mountain Range.
To make Ai Yu Jelly, the tiny fig seeds are placed in a mesh bag and rinsed in spring water. This causes them to release pectin that interacts with minerals and sets the water into a jelly. To serve, chill the jelly, scoop it out, and top with honey syrup and lemon juice.
This all-in-one Ai Yu Jelly 愛玉 Kit has everything you need to get started (minus the mineral water):
Starting bid
Retail Price: $38
Produced by Taiwanese American Citizens League – Leading Youth Forward (TACL-LYF), the book is a beautiful bilingual compilation of recipes written, tested, and passed down by our Taiwanese parents and grandparents in collaboration with 2nd generation Taiwanese Americans. It includes suggested menus for various occasions and quick guidelines for prep time, complexity level, and significance in Taiwanese culture.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $45
These green and red mailboxes are icons of Taiwanese hardware store vernacular. You can find them woven through every locale, from seaside to mountain top. With age, they develop their own patina—the sun fades red to pink, and the rain washes green into grey. Over time, they become individuals, each with a different aspect, reflecting their life of use.
This mailbox is one of those anonymous, magic objects that telegraphs Taiwanese vibes of the warmest kind. We’ve had one displayed as an object in our storefront since day one. So many of you requested one, we decided to bring them in, only to discover it comes in a super cute box.
Receive mail the Taiwanese way, or just hang one on your wall for max nostalgia, as seen in Dwell.
The mailbox can be mounted with four screw holes. It includes two keys. To deposit mail, push the white flap labeled 信箱 (translation mailbox). To retrieve mail, unlock and pull open the red door.
Mounting hardware not included.
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Retail Price: Unknown
Please note: The first photo is just a reference! See the second photo for accurate coloration.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $29
Every day people go about their days in this illustration of a busy street in China.
City Prayer — Original Illustration by Artist Victo Ngai
1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Finished Puzzle Size: 19.25"x26.625"
Linen Style Finish to reduce glare
Made in USA
Recommended Age: 13+ Years
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Retail Price: Unknown
Alcohol flown in straight from Taiwan courtesy of the Cultural Center of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!