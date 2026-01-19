Community Partners Advocate of Little Saigon Sacramento

Community Partners Advocate of Little Saigon Sacramento

2026 Lunar New Year Tet Festival & Parade — Picnic Rentals

9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd

Elk Grove, CA 95624, USA

Site 1A
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


4 large tables. 96 seating capacity. 2 small grills. Near horseshoe pits. Next to playground.

Site 1B
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


1 large table. 24 seating capacity. 2 small grills. Near horseshoe pits. Next to playground.

Site 3A
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


1 large, 1 medium table. 44 seating capacity. 1 large grill. Shady and horseshoe pits.

Site 3B
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


2 large table. 48 seating capacity. 1 large grill. Beautiful green space. Near horseshoe pits.

Site 3C
$225

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


5 large table. 120 seating capacity. 2 large grills. Beautiful green space. Near horseshoe pits.

Site 4B
$225

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


4 large tables. 96 seating capacity. 1 large, 2 small grills. Large green space. Shady.

Site 5B
$65

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


1 large table. 24 seating capacity. 1 small grill. Shady. Next to softball field and dog

park.

Site 5C
$65

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


1 large table. 24 seating capacity. 1 small grill. Shady. Next to lake.

Site 6A
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


3 large, 1 small tables. 72 seating capacity. 1 large, 1 small grills. Next to lake.

Site 7A
$225

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


3 large tables. 72 seating capacity. 2 medium, 1 small grills. Beautiful shady space. Near lake.

Site 7B
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


3 small tables. 24 seating capacity. 1 medium grill. Limited shade. Next to lake.

Site 9A
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


3 large tables. 48 seating capacity. 1 large grill. Sunny. Near playground. Next to Grey Diamond.

Site 9B
$455

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


5 large tables. 128 seating capacity. 2 large, 4 small grills. Beautiful green space. Next to Gray Diamond. Dance slab.

Site 10
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


1 medium table. 20 seating capacity. 2 small grills. Next to Gray Diamond. Next to horseshoe pits.

Site 14B
$95

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15


1 large table. 20 seating capacity. 1 small grill. Next to the lake and volleyball area.

