2026 Lunar New Year Tet Festival & Parade — Picnic Rentals

Sat, Feb 14 – Sun, Feb 15
4 large tables. 96 seating capacity. 2 small grills. Near horseshoe pits. Next to playground.
1 large table. 24 seating capacity. 2 small grills. Near horseshoe pits. Next to playground.
1 large, 1 medium table. 44 seating capacity. 1 large grill. Shady and horseshoe pits.
2 large table. 48 seating capacity. 1 large grill. Beautiful green space. Near horseshoe pits.
5 large table. 120 seating capacity. 2 large grills. Beautiful green space. Near horseshoe pits.
4 large tables. 96 seating capacity. 1 large, 2 small grills. Large green space. Shady.
1 large table. 24 seating capacity. 1 small grill. Shady. Next to softball field and dog
park.
1 large table. 24 seating capacity. 1 small grill. Shady. Next to lake.
3 large, 1 small tables. 72 seating capacity. 1 large, 1 small grills. Next to lake.
3 large tables. 72 seating capacity. 2 medium, 1 small grills. Beautiful shady space. Near lake.
3 small tables. 24 seating capacity. 1 medium grill. Limited shade. Next to lake.
3 large tables. 48 seating capacity. 1 large grill. Sunny. Near playground. Next to Grey Diamond.
5 large tables. 128 seating capacity. 2 large, 4 small grills. Beautiful green space. Next to Gray Diamond. Dance slab.
1 medium table. 20 seating capacity. 2 small grills. Next to Gray Diamond. Next to horseshoe pits.
1 large table. 20 seating capacity. 1 small grill. Next to the lake and volleyball area.
